TFL Ranks No. 691 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. announced today that TFL ranks No. 691 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Based on percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023, the ranking provides a data-driven look at independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

TFL saw a significant jump on the list after ranking No. 3,140 in 2023 and No. 4,456 in 2022.

"For the third year in a row, Inc. has recognized TFL as one of the fastest-growing companies in America," said Dan Rouen, CEO and founder of TFL. "I couldn't be prouder of our employees' ongoing commitment to providing customers, clients and partners the best value and service in the live event ticketing industry. We don't have plans to slow down anytime soon."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have gained rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

About TFL

Founded in 2004, TFL is one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America and the leading Midwest ticket marketplace for sports and entertainment. TFL's success is rooted in its ability to provide an easy ticket-buying experience to its customers with no service fees at checkout (www.ticketsforless.com). TFL also offers technology solutions to employee and customer loyalty platforms and partners with rightsholders throughout the industry to maximize revenue (www.tflgroup.com).

