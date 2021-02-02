TFS Awarded EcoVadis Silver

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TFS, a global CRO partnering with pharma and biotech companies, achieves EcoVadis Silver rating for sustainability.

EcoVadis is the world's largest and most trusted independent provider of business sustainability evaluating the performance of over 75,000 companies and their supply chains. The assessment covered compliance in environmental, social and, ethical factors placing TFS in the 4% of companies rated by EcoVadis in the Scientific research and development industry.TFS operates in an industry focused on improving and refining the delivery of better healthcare outcomes, in order to contribute to public health.

This award recognizes the company's long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

"This award marks an important milestone for TFS and is a recognition for the quality of the work we do. Corporate responsibility is at the core of our values and sustainability considerations are an integral part of our business activities. I am looking forward to building upon this achievement in our commitment to be best in class." says Suzanne Pavon, EVP Quality, Compliance and Legal.

