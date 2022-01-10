TFS HealthScience appoints new CFO

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TFS HealthScience has announced the appointment of Jesper Hjort as Chief Financial Officer. Joining from FLSmidth, a listed engineering company, Jesper brings over 14 years of finance experience across financial reporting, governance, risk management and forecasting as well as accounting and auditing. He has spent several years working in companies operating globally.

Bassem Saleh, TFS Chief Executive Office commented: "Jesper is a financial executive with a strong background and significant international experience. I am confident that this appointment will bring even more focus on performance management and global profitability improvements through growing revenue and cost reductions."

In his recent position, Jesper Hjort was responsible for over 40 subsidiaries within the regions of the EU, CIS & North Africa focusing on the financial performance management, investment follow-ups and cost optimization projects. He is a result-driven and a dedicated leader continuously striving to improve processes and develop his team to increase cross functional collaboration. Jesper holds multiple degrees in accounting and auditing, financial systems as well as an Entrepreneur and Leadership MBA diploma. He speaks Swedish, Danish, Norwegian & English.

For more information, please reach out to



Sylwia Domagalska, Senior Director Marketing and Communications

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +48 787 913 074

