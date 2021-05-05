TFS HealthScience launches Connectify to connect life science experts and clients

STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TFS Connectify is a much-awaited Expert and Talent Network for the life science industry.

TFS is expanding its solutions offering to provide leadership, subject matter expertise and talent to our customers in the health science industry.

This new service is underpinned by TFS' contract research expertise, sound industry reputation and drive to meet the unmet needs of patients. Through TFS Connectify, clients are connected to the network of experts and talent in the early discovery to product commercialization value chain, to support strategic planning, critical business decisions and help resource the delivery of key project milestones.

Bassem Saleh, CEO commented on this important development for TFS: "Research has shown that engagement with key opinion, thought leaders and talent enhances and accelerates business decision making and support TFS and our customers in our efforts to improve patients' lives As a recognized CRO, TFS understands how access to the right expertise can impact the delivery and our new solution ensures that the right connections get made."

About TFS Connectify: TFS Connectify matches a client's needs with highly qualified clinical development subject matter experts, key opinion leaders and talent from across the industry. Our ambition is to grant access to our network and ensure that we can always provide the competence our client need, regardless if that expertise comes from our employees or partners. For our experts and talent, Connectify will provide a professional 'one-stop' platform which includes your profile, provide job feed and act as your job agent, allowing you to have control over contract duration and rates, simple hour reporting and self-billing. It will also include your performance rating. TFS Connectify reflects the current thinking, functional expertise and best practice in the early discovery to product commercialization value chain.

