TFUSA and ALDI Resolve Consumer Protection Action Regarding "Sustainable" Marketing of Fresh Atlantic Salmon Products

Toxin Free USA

08 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

UNIONVILLE, Conn., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toxin Free USA ("TFUSA") and ALDI have agreed to a resolution and dismissal of TFUSA's consumer protection action. TFUSA filed a complaint in the D.C Superior Court against ALDI in May 2021 under D.C.'s consumer protection law, alleging that a "Sustainable" representation on the labels of certain fresh Atlantic salmon products is misleading to consumers.

ALDI denies the allegation that its "Sustainable" labeling is misleading but has agreed to revise its fresh Atlantic salmon product labeling and online marketing to omit this representation. ALDI will additionally begin working to transition some of its supply of fresh Atlantic salmon products to aquaculture facilities certified by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council or Global Animal Partnership. ALDI will provide updates on the progress of its supply transition via its website.

TFUSA is represented by Richman Law & Policy.

SOURCE Toxin Free USA

