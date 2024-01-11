TGAN SPECIAL ALERT: Transphorm Shareholders Seeking More Money Should Contact Julie & Holleman Regarding Sale to Renesas

News provided by

Julie & Holleman LLP

11 Jan, 2024, 07:45 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm, is investigating the proposed $5.10 per share acquisition of Transphorm, Inc. (Nasdaq: TGAN) to Renesas Electronics Corporation. Julie & Holleman believes the deal price may be unfair and has already uncovered potential conflicts of interest.

For a free consultation, please visit https://julieholleman.com/transphorm/ to submit your contact information.

Transphorm is a global leader in the new wave of semiconductors. It designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability gallium nitride ("GaN") semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. GaN semiconductors have the potential to replace traditional silicon-based semiconductors and, thus, have extraordinary commercial potential.

Based on Transphorm's leader status in an emerging field, Wall Street analysts have raved about the company's potential. Analysts have even established 1-year price targets as high as $8 per share, with an average target of $5.36 per share.

Despite its immense growth prospects, Transphorm announced on January 11, 2024 that it had agreed to be acquired by Renesas for $5.10 per share. When the acquisition closes, which is expected in the second half of 2024, current Transphorm shareholders will lose their stock in exchange for the sale price.

Julie & Holleman, a firm with extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions litigation, is concerned not only about the unfair price being offered, but also about potential conflicts of interest. In particular, private equity behemoth KKR owns approximately 38.6% of Transphorm and may have interests that conflict with other shareholders' interests.

If you would like more information about Julie & Holleman's investigation, or about the acquisition in general, please contact W. Scott Holleman by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (929) 415-1020. You may also visit the firm's website here.

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses exclusively on shareholder litigation. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information, please visit www.julieholleman.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Julie & Holleman LLP
W. Scott Holleman, Esq.
157 East 86th Street
4th Floor
New York, NY 10028
(929) 415-1020
www.julieholleman.com

SOURCE Julie & Holleman LLP

Also from this source

HRT SPECIAL ALERT: Is $12.75 a Fair Price? Julie & Holleman LLP Investigates Proposed Buyout of HireRight Holdings for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

HRT SPECIAL ALERT: Is $12.75 a Fair Price? Julie & Holleman LLP Investigates Proposed Buyout of HireRight Holdings for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

Julie & Holleman LLP, a law firm dedicated to representing shareholders, is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty related to the...
HRT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Is $12.75 a Fair Price? Julie & Holleman LLP Investigates Proposed Buyout of HireRight Holdings for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

HRT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Is $12.75 a Fair Price? Julie & Holleman LLP Investigates Proposed Buyout of HireRight Holdings for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

Julie & Holleman LLP, a law firm dedicated to representing shareholders, is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty related to the...
More Releases From This Source

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.