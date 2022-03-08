TGC Impact Announces Launch of Inaugural Growth Equity Fund

TGC Impact, a women-founded growth equity firm, announced today the launch of its inaugural fund, TGC Impact Growth Fund Tweet this

"Throughout my career, I have spoken with many business owners who have reached an inflection point. They have outgrown government and bank funding but are too small for traditional private equity," said Emily Halpern, Co-Founder and Partner of TGC Impact. "There is a huge disparity of capital and funding available to women and minority owned businesses in the areas we are targeting. We are looking to provide great companies with not only capital but also an ecosystem of industry experts to help them scale and reach the next level of growth."

TGC Impact seeks to leverage an ecosystem of professionals that have demonstrated results in their respective industries. These individuals include Fortune 500 business executives, entrepreneurs, and owners/operators who offer diverse perspectives, having worked for companies of varying sizes and industries. TGC Impact aims to utilize the ecosystem members' experience to apply innovative solutions to help the Fund's portfolio companies break through barriers and create sustainable successes for future generations.

"We provide more than just non-control capital; we seek to provide transformational capital. Capital that transforms including relationship capital, human capital, and social capital, coupled with access to networks offering industry and procurement expertise," shared Tamika Tyson, Co-Founder and Partner of TGC Impact.

TGC Impact is currently fundraising for its inaugural fund.

About TGC Impact

TGC Impact is a Southern-based growth equity investment firm focused on making non-control investments in lower middle-market women and minority owned and/or led businesses in the New American South. We seek stable, established companies in various sectors, including Infrastructure, Transportation & Logistics, Energy Transition, Manufacturing & Distribution, and Business Services. The strategy builds upon the co-founders' experience working with businesses through all stages of growth, targeting companies with less than $6 million in EBITDA and a minimum of $2 million in annual revenue. TGC Impact seeks to partner with proven business owners that have reached an inflection point, providing the capital and expertise to scale their business, investing between $2 million and $7 million. TGC Impact is actively evaluating new investments and welcomes investment opportunities that fit the Fund's criteria.

For more information, visit www.tgcimpact.com.

