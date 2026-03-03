TGE Movie "Scare Out" Global Box Office Exceeds US$160 Million as of March 2

TGE film "Scare Out" exceeded US$160 million at the box office in two weeks;

"Scare Out" has generated over 12.3 billion views across major social media platforms;

"Scare Out" has been released in more than 14 countries and regions; and

TGE films have generated over US$720 million to date, in total cumulative worldwide box office takings.

PARIS, NEW YORK and LONDON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD Group"), AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) and The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE", NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), a subsidiary of AMTD Digital Inc., jointly announce that TGE's film "Scare Out" (the "Movie") has achieved outstanding box office and audience reception worldwide.

Led by an all‑star cast including Jackson Yee, Yilong Zhu, Jia Song, Jiayin Lei, Mi Yang, Yi Zhang, Cecilia Liu, and Yaowen Liu, "Scare Out" has generated over US$160 million in box office within just two weeks of its release, firmly establishing it as a blockbuster hit.

In addition to its strong performance in movie theatres, the Movie has achieved extraordinary momentum across social media. Promotional and related content has attracted approximately 12.3 billion views across major platforms. On Douyin, the Movie's hashtag has generated over 6.2 billion views, while on Weibo it has garnered approximately 5.6 billion views, reflecting its widespread popularity and audience engagement.

Beyond Chinese Mainland, "Scare Out" has been released in 13 countries and regions worldwide, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Ireland, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, as well as the Hong Kong SAR and the Macau SAR, reaching diverse audiences across multiple markets and cultures.

Content produced, initiated, participated in, or originated by TGE is created with a truly global vision and a worldwide audience in mind. TGE's productions are designed for viewers of all ages and cultural backgrounds, without any limitation on nationality. We embrace openness and diversity and are committed to delivering high‑quality, ethical content grounded in integrity. By creating relevant, timely, and credible films, TGE aims to enrich people's lives, inspire individuals to carry their intrinsic and inner values into the broader community, and ultimately contribute positively to society at large.

To date, films produced under TGE have collectively achieved approximately US$720 million in total box office takings worldwide. Our next strategic milestone is to surpass US$1 billion in cumulative box office. TGE remains fully committed and highly focused on bringing more compelling, world‑class film productions to global audiences.

TGE's movie segment operates in close strategic alignment with its media segment, which maintains a strong presence across major social media platforms worldwide. Working together, these two segments deliver a coordinated, cross‑collaborative, and multidimensional voice of TGE to audiences around the globe.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About The Generation Essentials Group

The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties. Also, TGE is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsor manager, with its first SPAC successfully raised and priced on December 18, 2025.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor"provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects,""anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes,""estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and/or The Generation Essentials Group, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and none of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

