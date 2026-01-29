TGE Value Creative Solutions Corp Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants

NEW YORK and PARIS, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TGE Value Creative Solutions Corp (the "Company") announced today that, effective immediately, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separate the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbols "BEBE" and "BEBE WS," respectively from February 6, 2026. Those units not separated will continue to trade on NYSE under the symbol "BEBE U." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

About TGE Value Creative Solutions Corp

TGE Value Creative Solutions Corp is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. TGE Value Creative Solutions may pursue an acquisition or a business combination with a target in any business or industry but is primarily focused on identifying and acquiring businesses within the media, digital media, entertainment, high fashion, lifestyle, culture, and gaming sectors. TGE Value Creative Solutions Corp is sponsored by The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE", NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), and its activities align with the core business strategy of TGE, which focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP service.

