TGH Cancer Institute Awarded Prestigious QOPI® Certification from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)

ASCO recognizes the hospital's commitment to quality care, safety standards, culture of excellence and patient outcomes.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In its drive to transform health care in the Tampa Bay region and beyond, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has reached another milestone — a prestigious stamp of approval by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). This voluntary certification specifically recognizes the TGH Cancer Institute for meeting the strict standards required by the society's Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI®) program.

"This accreditation elevates our compassionate oncology care to another level and underscores how we foster a culture of excellence that enhances our ability to deliver world-class care to our patients," said Dr. Eduardo Sotomayor, vice president and executive director of the TGH Cancer Institute. "The achievement was made possible by work from many team members and with the leadership and guidance of Tricia Skarr, MSN, RN, ONC, manager of the TGH Cancer Institute Infusion Center; Leo Begazo, RN, director, Medical Oncology Clinical Operations, TGH Cancer Institute and Dr. Noman Ashraf, medical oncologist and physician leader, TGH Cancer Institute. Thanks to all our team members, we arrived at the finish line after a rigorous evaluation by a QOPI® surveyor," Sotomayor said.

Tampa General achieved the certification by meeting QOPI®'s core standards in all areas of cancer treatment, including:

Treatment planning

Staff training and education

Chemotherapy orders and drug preparation

Patient consent and education

Safe chemotherapy administration

Monitoring and assessment of patient well-being

QOPI certification is renewed every three years and Tampa General's current term is valid through the end of 2027.

The society also recognized Tampa General and its academic partnership with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, which forms a multidisciplinary facility with all-encompassing cancer care that includes medical and radiation oncology, surgical services, pathology, hematology, gynecologic oncology and more.

The surveyors took note of Tampa General's Care Coordination Center platform, which coordinates workflows throughout the hospital. This platform allows physicians/clinicians to transfer their most acute patients within 24 hours, providing lifesaving interventions that have been particularly beneficial to leukemia patients across Florida.

"This certification recognizes our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality treatment and care, while also offering a framework to continuously evaluate and improve our practices based on performance standards and quality measures set by leading experts in the field,'' said Dr. Abraham Schwarzberg, executive vice president, chief of oncology, president of Tampa General Provider Network, Tampa General and co-vice president, Clinical and Translational Research of the TGH | USF Health Office of Clinical Research.

The TGH Cancer Institute ranks among the nation's top 50 cancer centers in U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Best Hospitals list and is No. 3 in the state. The institute provides all-encompassing care via groundbreaking therapies, advanced diagnostic imaging tools and a highly coordinated, interdisciplinary approach to world-class patient care. It is also certified by the American College of Surgeons' Commission on Cancer Accreditation and has been named among America's Best Cancer Hospitals by Newsweek. For more information about the TGH Cancer Institute, visit www.tgh.org/cancer.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 981-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Best Hospitals, with two medical specialties ranking among the top 20 in the nation and eight medical specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2024 America's Best Large Employers, the top 50 in Florida in the 2024 America's Best Employers by State and the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2022, provided a net community benefit of approximately $240.3 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It was the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant center in 2024 and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes TGH North, which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, two TGH Outpatient Centers, TGH Virtual Health, and 20 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy, APR

Assistant Manager

Publications & Physician Communications

(727) 510-6363 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital