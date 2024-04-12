TGH Imaging Again Accomplishes an Accreditation Milestone as an American College of Radiology-Designated Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center

ACR accreditations are considered the gold standard in medical imaging.

TAMPA, Fla., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Radiology (ACR) recently designated TGH Imaging, located on Parsons Avenue in Brandon, Florida, as a Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center (CBIC). It is the second TGH Imaging Center to receive this elite designation, representing facilities accredited in all ACR breast imaging accreditation programs and modules offering access to advanced breast cancer testing combined with a top quality patient experience.

ACR Accreditation requires the imaging team to have the appropriate experience and qualifications, perform quality control tests established by the ACR and equipment manufacturer, and submit images for quality review, all with a renewal process every three years. For patients needing breast imaging, accreditation is an indicator that the imaging facility maintains excellence in operations and patient care and strives to assure the highest level of medical image quality and safety.

The TGH Imaging team on Parsons Avenue earned all required ACR accreditations in Mammography, Stereotactic-Guided Breast Biopsy, Ultrasound-Guided Breast Biopsy, Breast Ultrasound and Breast MRI to become a CBIC. This designation reflects the facility's capability to optimize early diagnoses for patients.

"We are honored to receive this designation by the ACR," said Sherri Lewman, senior vice president of Enterprise Imaging at Tampa General Hospital. "It is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to excellence in breast imaging and our ongoing commitment to providing the best possible care for our patients. We understand the importance of early detection and accurate diagnosis in the fight against breast cancer," Lewman said. "This accreditation reaffirms our position as a leader in breast imaging and aligns with our mission to improve patient outcomes through early detection and personalized care."

The address for TGH Imaging Parsons is 427 S. Parsons Ave., Suite 100 in Brandon. The address for TGH Imaging Northside, the first in the network to be designated as a Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center, is 2716 University Square Drive, Tampa.

ABOUT TGH IMAGING

Established in 1994, TGH Imaging, formerly known as Tower Radiology, is one of the largest outpatient radiology practices in West Central Florida, with 21 locations in four counties. The new name marks Tampa General Hospital's complete purchase of Tower Radiology, expanding its statewide outpatient sites, including primary care, urgent care, rehabilitation, cancer care, surgery and imaging. After decades of working closely, the purchase officially combines industry expertise and the drive to deliver world-class care through innovation to enhance the quality and coordination of outpatient care while achieving the optimal patient experience. TGH Imaging is accredited by the American College of Radiology in all imaging modalities, earning designations as a Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center and Lung Cancer Screening Center. The centers offer specialized services in modalities such as 3D mammography, MRI, CT, PET/CT, breast biopsy, ultrasound, DEXA, X-ray and nuclear medicine. All exam interpretations are by board-certified radiologists who hold additional certifications in imaging-focused subspecialties and participate in the academic missions of research and teaching by serving as faculty and staff for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine in the Department of Radiology. TGH Imaging's mission is to provide the highest-quality screening and diagnostic radiology services to patients and providers in the community within a safe, compassionate, professional and technologically advanced environment. For more information about TGH Imaging Parsons and its comprehensive breast imaging services, go to www.TGHimaging.com.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 981-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals, with six specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women and top 25 in Florida in the 2023 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit of approximately $240.3 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes TGH North which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Outpatient Center, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

