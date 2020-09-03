TGH Urgent Care Powered by Fast Track is Opening a New Location in Downtown Tampa at Water Street

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Downtown Tampa now has access to world-class, convenient medical care at the newest TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track.

The new clinic located at 564 Channelside Drive is on the first floor of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, Taneja College of Pharmacy and Heart Institute opens September 3. A grand opening is scheduled for the week of September 21.

"Tampa General Hospital is elevating healthcare in an innovative way for consumers," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "Tampa General has over 50 convenient locations, including primary care, urgent care, medical imaging and general outpatient centers. We are excited to add another TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track location in the Water Street district, which is a thriving part of Tampa Bay."

The new clinic offers board-certified primary care providers treating common illnesses and injuries. TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track locations span throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties.

"All locations offer online reservations and walk-in care, creating a convenient and less costly alternative to the emergency room," said Dr. Daron G. Diecidue, CEO of TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track. "We are delighted to expand services for patients who need us, especially during this global pandemic."

The new clinic follows rigorous safety practices related to the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, face masks and hand sanitizer are given to patients upon arrival. Employees are required to wear masks and follow strict hygienic procedures set out by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health.

Also, patients can schedule a COVID-19 test by making an online fast pass reservation. This process has been established to help with the testing process for people needing it most. The options include rapid tests with results as quick as 15 minutes.

TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track has achieved Accreditation through the Urgent Care Association (UCA). This is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers. TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track provides patients with walk in, extended-hour medical attention with license providers for a large scope of medical conditions and have et all the UCA's established standards and criteria for quality of patient care, safety and scope of services.

The new clinic is one more way Tampa General Hospital provides patients with high-quality, low-cost, patient-centered care as well as a connection to high-level, acute hospital care for patients with serious and complex illnesses. Tampa General's health system also includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group primary care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 18 outpatient radiology centers.

For more information about TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track, call (813) 925-1903 or visit www.fasttrackurgentcare.com

Media Contact: Karen Barrera

Asst. Director Communications & Partnerships

(813) 928-1603 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Florida Health Sciences Center, Inc. d/b/a Tampa General Hospital

Related Links

http://www.tgh.org

