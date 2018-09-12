TGI Fridays™ Goes Big With Kirk Herbstreit To Promote Game Day Fan Favorites

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8394651-tgi-fridays-kirk-herbstreit-gameday-fan-favorites/

"Kirk is the college football authority and we are thrilled to partner with him for Fridays," said Rob Farrington, Fridays Director of Bar and Beverage. "As the restaurant of choice for so many football fans already, Fridays has the value they want whether they're watching a day game, night game, or even a late-night game."

In addition to to-go platters and other fan favorites, bar Guests can order from the Fridays 5 menu which offers a variety of $5 beer, wine, and clean-label premium cocktails including the new Berry Smash and Tito's™ Watermelon Mule, and $5 bar bites including new loaded nachos, new buffalo chicken and bacon flatbread, and boneless wings with new spicy Carolina reaper sauce. Learn more at fridays.com/fridays5.

FRIDAYS 5 FOOTBALL LINEUP

Cocktails

NEW Berry Smash

Berry Smash NEW Tito's ™ Watermelon Mule

Tito's Watermelon Mule Fridays LIT (or Mojito)

Fridays 'Rita

Beer

23 oz Coors Light ™ Drafts

Drafts 16.9 oz Sam Adams ™ Octoberfest Stein

Octoberfest Stein 12 oz Corona Extra ™ Bottle

Bottle 16 oz New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale ™

16 oz Local Draft

Wine

6 oz Dark Horse ™ Chardonnay

Chardonnay 6 oz Canyon Road™ Cabernet Sauvignon

Appetizers

Boneless Wings ( NEW Carolina Reaper Sauce )

) NEW Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries NEW Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos NEW Buffalo Chicken and Bacon Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken and Bacon Flatbread Cheeseburger Sliders

Shots





2 oz Fireball™ Cinnamon Whisky

NEW Hail Mary Shooter : Grey Goose™ Vodka, house-made Bloody Mary mix, smoked salt, lime squeeze

Because participation may vary, Guests are encouraged to check their local Fridays for availability.

About TGI Fridays



In 1965, TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York City. More than 50 years later, Fridays operates more than 870 restaurants in 59 countries, offering high-quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks backed by genuine service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the spirit of "Friday" is core to our promise that "In Here, It's Always Friday®." Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and download our mobile app. Join Fridays RewardsSM and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE TGI Fridays