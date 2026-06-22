TGI Fridays® Launches Refreshed App, Putting Fridays® at Guest's Fingertips

Redesigned Digital Experience Streamlines Ordering and Strengthens Guest Engagement as

Part of the Brand's 1-2-3 Strategic Vision

DALLAS, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TGI Fridays®, where the world goes to celebrate, today announced the official launch of its refreshed mobile app, a complete reimagining of its digital guest experience designed to make it faster and more rewarding to engage with the brand. Available now on the App Store and Google Play, Fridays'® new app places loyalty rewards front and center, giving members an intuitive, streamlined way to find a location, place an order, and manage their rewards, all in one place.

The launch marks a significant milestone in Fridays'® ongoing digital transformation and is another growth lever to support the brand's "1-2-3 Strategic Vision," which charts a path to making TGI Fridays® the global leader in casual dining.

"We recreated this app to deliver Fridays® at your fingertips," said Ray Blanchette, CEO, TGI Fridays®. "Technology is a powerful conduit to driving traffic, increasing sales, and deepening engagement with our guests. Our refreshed app is a meaningful step forward in delivering the kind of seamless, craveable experience that keeps guests coming back and keeps Fridays® top of mind wherever they are."

The redesigned app is built around simplicity, speed, and accessibility, giving guests everything they love about Fridays®, all in one place. Key features include:

Online Ordering for Pickup, Curbside, or Delivery: Order Fridays® favorites in seconds, then choose curbside pickup, takeout, or delivery for a seamless, no-hassle experience from checkout to the table - or the couch.

Order Fridays® favorites in seconds, then choose curbside pickup, takeout, or delivery for a seamless, no-hassle experience from checkout to the table - or the couch. Earn and Redeem Rewards: Join Fridays Rewards® and earn points every time you dine, order online, or use the app. Redeem points for free food, exclusive perks, and special surprises. The more you visit, the more you earn.

Join Fridays Rewards® and earn points every time you dine, order online, or use the app. Redeem points for free food, exclusive perks, and special surprises. The more you visit, the more you earn. Exclusive App-Only Offers: Unlock limited-time promotions and personalized deals guests won't find anywhere else.

In parallel with the app launch, TGI Fridays® has introduced SMS capabilities, rounding out a robust multi-channel communications strategy that now spans email, in-app push notifications, and text messaging. Together, these touchpoints are designed to inspire that craving behavior that drives real engagement, reminding guests that Fridays® is always just a tap away, and giving the brand more ways than ever to reach and reward its most loyal fans.

The app launch is one of several enterprise-wide initiatives in Fridays® 1-2-3 Strategic Vision introduced in January 2026. Alongside menu and beverage innovation, everyday value platforms, and atmosphere upgrades, an enhanced digital journey for guests represent a core pillar of how Fridays® intends to energize the brand for the next generation while growing its global footprint.

The TGI Fridays® app is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play. Guests can also learn more and find a location at www.tgifridays.com.

Follow TGI Fridays® on Social:

Instagram: @tgifridays

@tgifridays TikTok: @tgifridays

@tgifridays Facebook: TGI Fridays

About TGI Fridays®

Founded in 1965 as the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays® is where the world goes to celebrate. Operating nearly 400 restaurants in almost 40 countries, Fridays® brings people together through its craveable American classics, legendary cocktails and that unmistakable Fridays® feeling - all brought to life by its rockstar teams. Whether it's full-service dining or bold-format convenience, TGI Fridays® franchise-first approach, operational excellence, and brand power are built to scale. Franchisees are supported by global hubs in Dallas, Dubai and London, complemented by regional resources in select markets. Visit www.tgifridays.com for more information, join Fridays Rewards®, and follow TGI Fridays® on social media: Instagram @tgifridays, Tik Tok @tgifridays, Facebook TGI Fridays, and LinkedIn TGI Fridays.

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SOURCE TGI Fridays