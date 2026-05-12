TGI Fridays® Brings Fans Together with Fridays United™ for Soccer's Biggest Moment

New Matchday Bites and Platters and Limited-Time Margaritas Unite Guests to Celebrate the Global Soccer Tournament

DALLAS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TGI Fridays®, where the world goes to celebrate, is bringing people together across the globe with the launch of Fridays United™, a celebratory experience that positions Fridays® as the ultimate matchday destination to enjoy the largest cultural moment of the year – the Global Soccer Tournament. Available now through August 31, Fridays United™ delivers an immersive lineup of new menu items, chant-worthy exclusive beverages, and an interactive experience designed for the way fans watch, cheer, and connect.

New Matchday Bites and Platters and Limited-Time Margaritas Unite Guests to Celebrate the Global Soccer Tournament

"Fridays United™ represents everything we stand for at TGI Fridays® – bringing people together to celebrate life's biggest moments," said Ray Blanchette, Chief Executive Officer at TGI Fridays®. "The Global Soccer Tournament is more than just a sporting event; it's a cultural phenomenon that unites fans across continents. Through our new menu offerings and interactive game, we've designed every element to fuel genuine connections and deliver the kind of experiential dining that keeps guests coming back to celebrate with us."

Built for the Way Fans Watch

The Fridays United™ menu features fan favorite combinations designed for social viewing –perfect for grabbing, passing and enjoying during the matches. Whether guests are enjoying bites for themselves or sharing platters with the table, the limited-time offerings are made to bring comfort, connection, and cheer.

Matchday Bites starting at $8.99 – Perfect to enjoy between sips while watching matches:

Wing Bites : Six bone-in, or eight boneless wings, tossed in your favorite sauce, served with seasoned fries and a side of dipping sauce.

: Six bone-in, or eight boneless wings, tossed in your favorite sauce, served with seasoned fries and a side of dipping sauce. Chicken Finger Bites: Three crispy chicken fingers, sauced your way, served with seasoned fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

Three crispy chicken fingers, sauced your way, served with seasoned fries and your choice of dipping sauce. Slider Bites: Three juicy cheeseburger sliders, served with seasoned fries.

Three juicy cheeseburger sliders, served with seasoned fries. NEW Korean Rib Bites: Four Korean-style sticky ribs, slow-cooked, and then fried for a crispy finish and glazed in a Korean BBQ sauce, served with seasoned fries.

Matchday Platters starting at $14.99 – Designed for sharing and built to satisfy every craving at the table:

All-Star Platter: Six boneless wings, two cheeseburger sliders, and loaded fries.

Six boneless wings, two cheeseburger sliders, and loaded fries. Goal Line Platter: Eight wings, three chicken fingers, and golden onion rings.

Eight wings, three chicken fingers, and golden onion rings. Loud & Loaded Nachos: A returning fan favorite featuring six tostada halves layered with refried beans, seasoned beef, jalapeños and melted cheese. Served with tortilla chips & poblano queso, plus a trio of guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

A returning fan favorite featuring six tostada halves layered with refried beans, seasoned beef, jalapeños and melted cheese. Served with tortilla chips & poblano queso, plus a trio of guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Captain's Platter: Crispy cod and six golden shrimp served with coleslaw and seasoned fries.

Limited-Time Beverages in Partnership with Casamigos® starting at $12.99

Fridays® has partnered with Casamigos® to bring two new limited-time margaritas to guests who want to toast a goal or commiserate after a loss:

Red Card Margarita : Casamigos Blanco Tequila, fresh agave sour and grenadine, topped with Red Bull White Peach for a bold, refreshing kick.

: Casamigos Blanco Tequila, fresh agave sour and grenadine, topped with Red Bull White Peach for a bold, refreshing kick. Yellow Card Margarita: Casamigos Blanco Tequila, passion fruit and fresh agave sour, topped with Red Bull Energy Drink for a bright, tropical finish.

Additional beverage offerings include the Goooal Shooter ($5)– a smooth blend of vodka, triple sec, and lemon – and the 4-Citrus Mock-Arita ($7), an alcohol-free option with fresh citrus, agave, and sparkling grapefruit soda.

Throughout the program, Fridays® will also offer $5 select Drafts and $20 select Beer Buckets.

Enhanced Guest Experience

Fridays United™ introduces a new digital soccer game where Guests can step into the action with an interactive goal kick mobile game, testing their aim and timing to hit targets, score points, and climb the leaderboard. New Fridays Rewards® members can also receive a free appetizer (up to $15) with entrée purchase when they sign up during the program. Fridays United™ will also feature a fun kids' activity booklet to help keep younger fans engaged throughout the program. Additionally, Fridays® has recently launched its new app making it easier than ever for Guests to earn rewards, access exclusive offers, and stay connected to the Fridays'® experience.

Book your seat now and bring the family to experience Fridays United™ at your nearest TGI Fridays® location. For more information, visit www.tgifridays.com.

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About TGI Fridays®

Founded in 1965 as the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays® is where the world goes to celebrate. Operating nearly 400 restaurants in almost 40 countries, Fridays® brings people together through its craveable American classics, legendary cocktails and that unmistakable Fridays® feeling - all brought to life by its rockstar teams. Whether it's full-service dining or bold-format convenience, TGI Fridays® franchise-first approach, operational excellence, and brand power are built to scale. Franchisees are supported by global hubs in Dallas, Dubai and London, complemented by regional resources in select markets. Visit www.tgifridays.com for more information, join Fridays Rewards®, and follow TGI Fridays® on social media: Instagram @tgifridays, Tik Tok @tgifridays, Facebook TGI Fridays, and LinkedIn TGI Fridays.

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