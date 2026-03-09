TGI Fridays™ Accelerating Global Growth Momentum

Signs Development Agreement to Enter Kenya with PrideIn Hotels and Resorts

DALLAS, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugarloaf Management, LLC today announced the signing of a Development Agreement with PrideIn Hotels and Resorts, marking TGI Fridays' official entry into Kenya and a significant milestone in the brand's international growth. The agreement represents TGI Fridays' first expansion into Sub-Saharan Africa, opening a new chapter for the brand in a high-potential region.

The agreement, signed with Paradise Sea Investments Ltd., part of PrideIn Hotels and Resorts, establishes a long-term development partnership to grow the TGI Fridays brand across Kenya, with a plan to develop 10 restaurants in the market. The agreement sets out a clear growth pipeline, with the first restaurants expected to open within the next 12 months across PrideInn Hotels and Resorts portfolio. The agreement creates a strong foundation for broader expansion across the country, introducing TGI Fridays' signature bar-forward energy, bold American flavors, and celebration-led dining experience to key hospitality destinations throughout the region.

The Kenya agreement follows a period of strong international momentum for TGI Fridays, as the brand accelerates its global expansion under a bold strategic vision to grow to 1,000+ restaurants worldwide. In recent months, TGI Fridays has signed development agreements to expand in Peru, Mexico, and India, alongside the brand's first-ever entry into the Maldives, where TGI Fridays is set to celebrate its inaugural opening. This growth reflects the brand's commitment to flexible, franchise-led expansion across key international markets, supported by a business model designed to perform across full-service restaurants, compact urban formats, travel hubs, and hotel environments. Backed by a refreshed company strategy focused on brand activation, format innovation, enhanced franchise support, and elevated guest experiences, TGI Fridays is well positioned for sustained long-term success across diverse global communities.

"We are proud to introduce such an internationally celebrated brand to Kenya," said Hasnain Noorani, Group Managing Director of PrideInn Hotels and Resorts. "This is more than a restaurant launch — it is about creating new lifestyle experiences and reinforcing Kenya's position as a destination ready for global hospitality brands. The launch reflects PrideInn's continued commitment to innovation, partnerships with world-class brands, and enhancing the country's hospitality and dining landscape."

Phil Broad, Global President, TGI Fridays, added: "Kenya is an exciting market with a growing hospitality sector and a strong culture of social dining. Partnering with PrideInn Hotels and Resorts allows us to enter the market with an experienced local operator and an established hotel platform. We have seen excellent guest response to TGI Fridays restaurants located within hotels in markets such as the United States and the UAE, where guests value the familiarity, energy, and consistency of a globally recognized brand. We are confident this partnership will set the foundation for sustainable growth in Kenya."

TGI Fridays' hotel-based expansion strategy has proven particularly effective in introducing the brand to new markets, allowing guests to engage with a trusted, recognizable dining experience while traveling or staying locally. The Kenya development will initially focus on hotel locations, with flexibility to expand into additional formats as the brand grows its presence in the market.

The announcement also follows the recent acquisition of TGI Fridays UK, further strengthening the brand's international platform and underscoring Sugarloaf's continued investment in the long-term growth and evolution of the TGI Fridays brand globally.

About TGI Fridays™

Founded in 1965 as the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays® is where the world goes to celebrate. Operating nearly 400 restaurants in close to 40 countries, Fridays brings people together through its craveable American classics, legendary drinks and that unmistakable Fridays feeling -- all brought to life by its rockstar teams. Whether it's full-service dining or bold-format convenience, Fridays franchise-first approach, operational excellence, and brand power are built to scale. Visit www.tgifridays.com for more information and join Fridays Rewards.® Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About PrideInn Hotels and Resorts

PrideInn is a leading indigenous Kenyan hospitality group operating hotels, resorts, and camps across key destinations in the country. The Group is widely recognized for excellence in service delivery, strong conference and events facilities, and experiential hospitality offerings that cater to both corporate and leisure travelers.

