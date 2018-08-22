TGI Fridays UK Builds Deeper Guest Relationships, Boosts Loyalty and Revenue by Partnering With Punchh

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing automation platform Punchh and TGI Fridays UK today revealed results driven by the casual dining chain's new mobile app, expanded customer loyalty and relationship programs. In just four weeks, TGI Fridays realized significant uplift over multiple key performance indicators, including:

Loyalty Visits: Up 61 percent

Signups: Up 30 percent

Unique guests: Up 51 percent

Loyalty Revenue: Up 66 percent

Referred users with a verified visit: Up 300 percent

The updated mobile experience and loyalty structure are part of a brand refresh for Fridays in the UK, driven by new Chief Marketing Officer Steve Flanagan, formerly Marketing Director of Starbucks EMEA. Under Flanagan's leadership, the brand has overhauled its digital presence and updated the in-store experience with new brand identity and the addition of vegan menu options.

Expanding on a relationship in place since January 2015, TGI Fridays enlisted Punchh for the new app with the goal of increasing customer engagement as well as assisting in customer acquisition. Building on the gamification approach of the previous iteration, also developed with Punchh, the updated app replaces the "Scratch, Match and Win" probability-based program with a spend-based system of "stripes" or points that can be used to unlock different reward options.

Said Punchh CEO Shyam Rao, "TGI Friday UK's mobile marketing success is a shining example of how brick and mortars can leverage digital customer engagement strategies to grow their businesses. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Fridays and helping them to not only attract and retain customers, but also turn them into loyalists."

Said Flanagan, "This new app and loyalty program are a huge leap forward in mobile customer relationship management for us, and we're excited to see such immediate, remarkable results. It's clear that the ability to communicate with existing and potential guests at the time and place they choose has immense value, and the positive impact we've seen to date are certainly only the beginning."

To learn more about Punchh, please visit www.punchh.com. To learn more about TGIF UK, please visit http://www.tgifridays.co.uk/.

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Punchh is the world leader in innovative digital marketing products for brick and mortar retailers, combining AI and machine learning technologies, mobile-first expertise, and Omni-Channel communications designed to dramatically increase lifetime customer value. Leading global restaurant and convenience store chains rely on Punchh to grow revenue by building customer relationships at every stage, from anonymous, to known, to brand loyalists, including more than 125 different brands representing more than $12 billion in annual spend. Punchh has raised $31MM in funding by leading investors including Sapphire Ventures and Cervin Ventures.

TGI Fridays offers authentic, contemporary, and full-flavoured American food, signature cocktails, and a lively, personalised experience. With a continually evolving menu overseen by award-winning executive chef Terry McDowell, it's the perfect stop for free-poured, personalised cocktails served by Fridays® Master Bartenders, a quick tasty bite, or a longer dinner with friends. Fridays® opened its first UK restaurant in Birmingham in March 1986. There are now 80 Fridays open in the UK.

