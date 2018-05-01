TGI Thursday's 12-Hour Cash Bash Giveaway is Back at Barona Resort & Casino from Thursday, May 3 to Thursday, May 31

"Make Thursday nights the start of your weekend at Barona this May with our big Cash Bash giveaway," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "Get the fun started early with great food in our restaurants and recently expanded food court and enjoy more gaming action in our new Welcome Home area. Best of all, enjoy more chances to win thousands in cash prizes."

During the 12-hour Cash Bash promotion, one lucky Club Barona player will be randomly drawn to win cash every 15 minutes on Thursdays, May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. Diamond and Platinum players automatically qualify. Classic and Gold players qualify after earning 500 points starting at 8am on Sunday. The cash prize amount will be based on their Club Barona level: Diamond members will win $2,000; Platinum members will win $1,500; Gold members will win $1,000; and Classic members will win $500.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for seven consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golf week Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

