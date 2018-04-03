TGI Thursdays Lottery Continues at Barona Resort & Casino Through April 26

Club Barona members who accumulate 250 points or equivalent table games play in the same calendar day will qualify for a daily ticket. Members with a ticket matching four numbers will win the jackpot, which starts at $20,000 and grows by $10,000 each time it's not hit. Players with a three-number match will win $500 and those with a two-number match will win $50.

All Club Barona members who earn tickets throughout the promotion will automatically be entered into the April 26 Midnight Second Chance drawing where five winners will split the final jackpot. Players don't need to be present for Second Chance Drawing.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for seven consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,457 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

