tgin Haircare introduces its new "Miracle Styling Collection" set to redefine the haircare experience by empowering consumers to Embrace Wellness, Prioritize Self-Care and Healthy Hair Rituals with a Fresh New Look available now exclusively at Ulta and tginatural.com

CHICAGO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- tgin® (Thank God It's Natural), the beloved natural haircare brand, proudly unveils its latest product line: the Miracle Styling Collection. Rooted in the essence of wellness, self-care, and inspired by healthy hair rituals, this collection is intentionally formulated with transformative ingredients, each product serving as the answer for a wide range of styling needs while boasting a fresh new look.

Drawing inspiration from the late founder Chris-Tia Donaldson's life-changing journey to Bali, the Miracle Styling Collection encapsulates the essence of self-care and healthy hair routines. tgin's renewed focus on wellness is thoughtfully crafted into the new collection to provide not only stunning results but also a sense of rejuvenation and empowerment.

"Chris-Tia's journey to Bali was truly life-changing, and it was during this time that the concept of self-care became intertwined with our approach to haircare," says Aris Singleton, CEO of tgin and the niece of Chris-Tia. "With the Miracle Styling Collection, we aim to honor Chris-Tia's legacy by empowering individuals to prioritize their well-being while embracing their natural beauty."

Designed to cater to a diverse range of styling needs, from braids, twist-outs, natural curls, and coils to wigs and weaves, the Miracle Styling Collection offers a comprehensive solution for every hair type and texture. Nourishing coils to define curls and taming frizz, the new collection is formulated to enhance natural beauty and promote hair health.

tgin has also committed to empowering consumers to prioritize self-care and embrace their natural beauty, with an immersive and empowering campaign experience.

Rooted in the belief that healthy hair starts from within, tgin's new campaign encourages individuals to embrace self-care rituals that nourish both body and soul. Through a combination of its new innovative products and empowering messaging, the campaign seeks to redefine the traditional haircare paradigm, placing wellness and self-care at the forefront of the beauty conversation.

"At tgin Haircare, we are passionate about empowering individuals to embrace their unique beauty journey while prioritizing their well-being," continues Aris, "With the addition of our self-care and wellness campaign, we aim to inspire confidence, foster self-love, and celebrate the beauty of diverse hair textures."

The Miracle Styling Collection features:

AYURVEDIC HAIR & SCALP OIL: Inspired by tgin founder Chris-Tia's journey in Bali , is rooted in restorative practices, nurturing both hair and scalp.

The development of the new collection was driven by tgin's deep understanding of their diverse consumer base and evolving needs. Recognizing the increasing demand for versatile solutions tailored to natural hair, especially among multicultural consumers, the products were crafted to deliver unique beauty solutions. Inspired by Chris-Tia's personal journey of struggling to find suitable hair care options, tgin® was born out of a commitment to filling this gap in the market. Today, tgin remains dedicated to innovation, continuously striving to meet the lifestyle and needs of today's consumers with cutting-edge products.

The new Miracle Styling Collection is available now exclusively at Ulta and tginatural.com.

About tgin:

tgin (Thank God It's Natural) was founded in 2002 by Chris-Tia Donaldson. tgin's mission is to empower women to feel confident in their natural hair, regardless of texture or curl pattern, by providing high-quality products that nurture and enhance their unique beauty.

