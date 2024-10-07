TGL PRESENTED BY SOFI ADDS DRYVEBOX AS MOBILE GOLF SIMULATOR PARTNER TO DRIVE FAN ENGAGEMENT WITH TEAMS & LEAGUE

Teams Will Use Dryvebox Mobile Simulators to Promote TGL presented by SoFi's Season Beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 7

SAN FRANCISCO and PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TGL presented by SoFi , the new team golf league backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports, announced Dryvebox as its mobile golf simulator partner. This partnership utilizes Dryvebox's state-of-the-art mobile golf simulators to enhance fan engagement and expand TGL's reach as the league nears its inaugural season, which begins Tuesday, Jan. 7 in prime time on ESPN and ESPN+. Today's announcement was made by Adeel Yang, Co-Founder and CEO, Dryvebox, and Regina O'Brien, CMO, TMRW Sports.

TGL presented by SoFi features six teams of top PGA TOUR players competing in a season-long, fast-paced competition that brings golf to prime time on Mondays and Tuesdays.

"Partnering with TGL presented by SoFi and its teams is a significant milestone for Dryvebox. We share a common goal of making golf more accessible to everyone by continuing the growth that technology and alternative formats have brought to the game," said Yang. "We love creating unique opportunities for fans to experience the thrill of golf while removing as many barriers to entry as possible."

"Dryvebox's innovative approach to making golf more accessible complements TGL presented by SoFi's vision of leveraging technology to create a modern approach to the game," said O'Brien. "This partnership allows us to extend our brand beyond SoFi Center and engage with fans through Dryvebox's version of technology-driven golf. As we build momentum towards the league's launch in January and beyond, we anticipate all six teams utilizing Dryvebox activations to make connections within their local communities to further build their fanbases."

Dryvebox's fleet of high-tech, patented, mobile golf simulators will enable TGL to offer immersive golf experiences at various events and locations. Amongst the teams, Dryvebox already has custom-built branded trailers for Los Angeles Golf Club, Boston Common Golf, and The Bay Golf Club to be used throughout the season. Additionally, it has delivered custom-branded trailers for events with Atlanta Drive Golf Club and the league for previous and upcoming events. Through this partnership in 2024, Dryvebox has activated at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club, JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club, FM Championship at TPC Boston, and other events. Going beyond the core golf audience, Dryvebox has also brought tech-enabled golf to various community events, including live art experiences, cultural festivals, and benefit concerts.

Dryvebox, the off-course golf entertainment company founded in 2020 and bolstered by high-end, patented mobile golf trailers, is on a mission to cultivate golf everywhere. With 31 Boxes open across the United States of America and Canada, the company has more than doubled in size since January.

Using Full Swing's Pro 2.0 simulators and Full Swing KIT Studio launch monitors, Dryvebox is partnering with Full Swing to outfit boxes with Full Swing Golf's proprietary software. Full Swing is an Official Partner of TGL presented by SoFi and also provides a majority of the technology mix required for the unprecedented scale of TGL's tech-infused field of play in SoFi Center.

About TGL presented by SoFi

TGL presented by SoFi features six teams of top PGA TOUR players competing in a season-long, fast-paced competition that brings golf to prime time on Mondays and Tuesdays. TGL's home is the custom-built SoFi Center, a tech-infused venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. TGL's inaugural season begins Tuesday, Jan. 7 in prime time on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S. and with other prominent media partners around the globe. TGL's six teams include Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club, and The Bay Golf Club. To learn more about TGL, its teams, rosters, competitive format, and technology, visit TGL Explained.

About Dryvebox:

Dryvebox is an off-course golf entertainment company founded in 2020 with a mission to cultivate golf everywhere. The company is known for its events, where people play golf on simulators integrated into the company's high-end, patented mobile golf trailers ("Boxes"). The weatherproof, climate-controlled, and solar-powered Boxes serve events ranging from intimate parties to 100,000-person affairs. Between events, individuals use the boxes for coaching, personal practice, and play. Dryvebox currently has both corporate and franchised units across the United States, and is excited to offer entrepreneurs and golf enthusiasts the opportunity to grow the game in their communities and join this exciting venture. Learn more at www.dryvebox.com .

SOURCE Dryvebox