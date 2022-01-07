TGM ANNOUNCES THE FORMALIZATION OF A STRATEGIC MULTI-YEAR ESG ROADMAP

"ESG plays a significant and continual role in the TGM business model." Tweet this

"ESG plays a significant and continual role in the TGM business model. Our ESG practices and strategies adopt an all-inclusive approach, framing decisions and actions with attention to their greater human, social and environmental impacts. We operate with both the present and the long term in mind, taking the full real estate lifecycle impact into our decisions regarding investments, team members, communities, and the environment at large.

Because we operate as a fully integrated, vertically, and horizontally aligned organization, we can intensively manage and implement effective ESG practices across the organization. It is our firm belief that applying this perspective across all our efforts ensures a healthier, more productive workplace for our people and our planet while promoting long-term value and return on investment for our partners" said Zach Goldman, Managing Principal and Chief Operating Officer for TGM.

About TGM

Founded in 1991, the TGM is an investment advisory firm organized to provide an integrated suite of asset and property management services to its investors through a series of fully integrated operating companies. Through its vertically and horizontally integrated operating companies, TGM specializes in acquisitions, property management, leasing, construction, property maintenance and asset management services. An affiliate of TGM provides property management services under the brand TGM Communities. As of December 31, 2021, TGM has invested in 139 multifamily properties throughout 28 states.

To learn more about TGM please contact John Gochberg, Managing Principal and Chief Executive Officer. Phone: (212) 830-9312, E-mail: [email protected]

