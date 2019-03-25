TGOD Begins Domestic Sales With Growers' Circle Launch to Patients Across Canada

TORONTO, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF) is pleased to announce that effective today sales of certified-organic cannabis have started with national distribution to medical patients. The Growers' Circle is a select group of patients across Canada now receiving TGOD's first certified-organic flower. The Growers' Circle launch is a limited production rollout of the Company's premium product, allowing TGOD to perfect its distribution ahead of its production ramp-up and scaled rollout this year.

"The launch of the Growers' Circle is another significant moment in TGOD's commercial story," said Brian Athaide, Director and Chief Executive Officer. "Our certified-organic cannabis is a premium experience for patients. We are proud of our product and excited to be sharing it with Growers' Circle members."

TGOD cannabis is grown in living soil without synthetic fertilizers, pesticides or herbicides. TGOD cannabis is certified-organic by ECOCERT and Pro-cert, pre-eminent global certification bodies. Hill & Knowlton consumer research confirmed that 60% of medical cannabis patients prefer certified-organic product. TGOD flower is packaged in recyclable glass jars and speaks to the Company's product quality, sustainability and regenerative philosophy.

TGOD is now shipping its Unite Organic strain to over 200 medical patients across Canada. "It's been a rewarding experience to get to this point, talking with consumers and understanding their needs, through to growing and cultivating organic product," said Csaba Reider, President of TGOD. "Growing organic requires patience, and we know that our cannabis was worth the wait."

TGOD Growers' Circle members will receive a state-of-the-art online and app experience that provides timely information on individual medical needs. "We have spent months talking with consumers about their preferred cannabis experience," said Andrew Pollock, Vice President of Marketing for TGOD. "We believe that through our website, the experience – from signup to follow-up, to ongoing care - will be the finest in the industry."

TGOD will be expanding the list of Growers' Circle members as more supply comes online, as well as becoming a significant presence in the recreational market.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX:TGOD) is a publicly traded, premium global organic cannabis company, with operations focused on medical cannabis markets in Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as the Canadian adult-use market. The Company grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. TGOD's products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product. TGOD has a planned capacity of 219,000 kgs and is building 1,643,600 sq. ft. of cultivation and processing facilities across Ontario, Quebec, Jamaica and Denmark.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indenture dated November 1, 2017 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD" and "TGOD.WT", respectively.

For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

