TGS, Aces 5 and Crimson Wings partner to launch Calrissian Cup, a First of its Kind Star Wars Squadron Series, Featuring a record $15,000 Prize Pool

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TGS Esports Inc. ("TGS" or the "Company") (TSXV: TGS ) (FRA: 5RH) is pleased to announce the Calrissian Cup, a $15,000 prize pool Star Wars Squadrons esports event, in partnership with Aces 5 and Crimson Wings. The $15,000 prize pool is the largest ever offered for a Star Wars Squadron series.

The series will feature monthly events broadcast live on Twitch with the grand finale in October 2021. By holding the Calrissian Cup, the first major Star Wars Squadron esports series, TGS lays the foundation for the game and also becomes the standard esports platform for anyone looking to compete.

The events will be held on the following dates:

The winners of the Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall Open Tournaments will automatically qualify for the Championship. The remaining eight spots in the Championship will be made up of the teams that accumulate the most points during the entire series. Points are up for grabs at each monthly event. Registration is open now and can be found at www.thegamingstadium.com . All events will be broadcast live on Twitch.

"The recent updates to Squadrons allowing for custom matchmaking and spectating have made it easier than ever to put on events. There is no true competitive scene for this title which is why we see this as such a massive opportunity to make the Calrissian Cup the global standard for Star Wars Squadrons esports." said Spiro Khouri, CEO of TGS. "Star Wars is such a big part of many peoples lives, including mine, and to now bring a competitive esports element to this community is something we are very excited for."

"When we set out to build the Calrissian Cup we had big goals. We partnered with all of the Squadrons communities and laid a great foundation." said Ezra Kille, Management, Aces 5. "Having now connected with TGS we can bring this event to life in a bigger way than we ever imagined. The prize pool we are offering is amazing and we cannot wait to get our first event off the ground!"

For more information visit www.thegamingstadium.com .

About TGS Esports Inc.

TGS Esports Inc. is an esports organization focused on providing an unparalleled esports experience through its expertise in online and in-person event management, broadcast production, and Pepper Esports' tournament software. TGS is the owner of Canada's first dedicated esports arena, The Gaming Stadium, located in Richmond, British Columbia, which opened in June 2019. The Gaming Stadium hosts regular online tournaments as well as provides high quality broadcast production for any event. For more information, visit www.thegamingstadium.com.

