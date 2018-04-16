TGS is Argentina's leading transporter of natural gas, as it operates a natural gas pipeline system with a firm contracted capacity of approximately 2.8 Bcf/d as of December 31, 2017. The Company is also Argentina's leading processor of natural gas and one of the largest marketers of natural gas liquid products. TGS is listed on both, the New York and Buenos Aires stock exchanges, under the ticker symbols TGS and TGSU2, respectively. TGS's controlling shareholder is Compañía de Inversiones de Energía S.A. ("CIESA"), which holds 51% of the Company's common stock. CIESA is under co-control of: (i) Petrobras Argentina S.A. (under a merger process with Pampa Energía S.A.) which holds 10% of CIESA's common stock, (ii) CIESA Trust (whose trustee is TMF Trust Company (Argentina) S.A. and whose beneficiary is Petrobras Hispano Argentina S.A. -a wholly owned company by Pampa Energía S.A.- who has a trust shareholding of 40%, and (iii) Grupo Inversor Petroquímica S.L. (member of Grupo GIP, wholly owned by Sielecki's family) and PCT LLC, who directly and indirectly jointly with WST S.A. (member of Grupo Werthein) through PEPCA S.A., own the remaining 50% of CIESA's shareholding.

/s/ Alejandro M. Basso Alejandro M. Basso Chief Financial Officer and Services Vice President

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tgs-files-2017-annual-report-on-form-20-f-300629706.html

SOURCE Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.

Related Links

http://www.tgs.com.ar

