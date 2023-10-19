TGUC Financial Launches Home Improvement POS Lending Product Using Finturf's LaaS Solution

News provided by

Finturf

19 Oct, 2023, 08:48 ET

GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TGUC Financial, in partnership with Finturf, announces its new entry into the home improvement point-of-sale (POS) financing sector, leveraging Finturf's Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) solution.

The partnership enables TGUC Financial to lend directly to its network of home improvement contractors, as well as across the Finturf's ecosystem. With this venture, TGUC Financial is deploying over $300 million in capital for home improvement loans, offering 15-year terms and promotional products.

Continue Reading

In addition, TGUC joins Finturf's established lender network, known for up to 84% approval rates in HVAC and other industries.

"We built our Lending-as-a-Service solution for this exact type of situation," said Finturf CEO, David Tonoyan. "Our solution for entering the point-of-sale lending space was a perfect fit for helping TGUC Financial leverage the capital and contractor relationships it already had. We simply provided the end-to-end technology solutions they needed."

Finturf's LaaS solution offers financial institutions a streamlined entry into point-of-sale (POS) financing with features such as:

  • Real-Time Credit Decisioning: Enables timely and informed lending decisions with instantaneous financing offers.
  • Portal-Based Customizations: Provides the flexibility to adjust lending criteria and financing offers directly, adapting to market demands.
  • Data-Driven Decisioning: Utilizes analytics for strategic lending, optimizing profitability and risk management.
  • Seamless API Integrations: Ensures easy synchronization with both internal systems and third-party data sources.
  • Custom Lending Models: Allows tailored lending strategies for specific market segments.
  • End-to-End Workflow Management: From loan disbursement to repayment handling, offers a seamless lending experience for clients.
  • Expert Support: Finturf's Lender Success Team is available for seamless onboarding, customizations, and ongoing assistance.

"This collaboration with Finturf enables us to provide an even more superior lending experience for our contractors," remarked TGUC Financial founder and CEO, Russell Bryant. "With the tailored functionalities of Finturf's LaaS, TGUC is poised to redefine industry benchmarks, setting new standards in POS financing."

SOURCE Finturf

Also from this source

Finturf Empowers Chiropractors to Approve 100% of Patient Financing Applications

Finturf Empowers Chiropractors to Approve 100% of Patient Financing Applications

Finturf is proud to announce its partnerships with a diverse range of financing providers catering to the chiropractic and neuropathic industries....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.