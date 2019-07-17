TH2 Announces Rebrand to Togo Group

CHICAGO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Togo Group today unveiled its new corporate brand identity for its family of products and services. As part of a strategic rebrand and alignment, the Togo Group brand builds upon Togo RV, its popular namesake mobile app, and further aligns the company toward its mission of creating the leading technology platform for road-based travel and outdoor tourism.

"We're excited to introduce our new company name, which better reflects the way we think about our multifaceted business as a platform," said Danny Hest, CEO of Togo Group. "Everything we do is aimed at bringing together and creating the leading products and services for road-based travel and outdoor tourism."

From streamlining trip discovery, planning, booking, and navigation, to improving the experience of recreational vehicle ownership, to innovating in commercial rental fleet management and vehicle telemetry, Togo Group is well-positioned to fulfill its mission.

Togo Group operates globally with offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, Auckland, and Melbourne, managing a portfolio that includes:

For Consumers:

Togo RV - Togo RV offers an app-based set of tools focused on improving the RV experience. Early features include tracking service and maintenance schedules, customizable checklists, and the new Roadlink™ C2 Wi-Fi connectivity solution. Already, more than 250,000 consumers have downloaded Togo RV.

Roadtrippers - Roadtrippers is the world's #1 road trip planning tool. Roadtrippers helps people discover the world around them in an entirely new way by streamlining discovery, planning, booking and navigation into an engaging and intuitive process. Since launching in 2012, Roadtrippers has helped its users plan more than 25 million trips covering more than 7.8 billion miles. Every year, more than 18 million people visit Roadtrippers to get the inspiration they need to hit the road.

Mighway - Mighway is the largest and fastest-growing peer-to-peer recreational vehicle rental service in New Zealand. More than 1,000 recreational vehicles are available to rent in New Zealand on the Mighway platform, and Mighway makes the process easy for both guests and motorhome owners, with around-the-clock service and easy, safe, and secure online booking.

For Businesses:

Togo Fleet - For enterprise fleet vehicle operators, tourism agencies, and travel and mobility businesses, Togo Fleet offers an incredibly powerful SaaS platform for effortless vehicle management and revenue optimization. Togo Fleet customers have access to dynamic product pricing, booking, inventory management, and maintenance features. Advanced features include intelligent vehicle schedule optimization, capable of achieving 95% utilization of large fleets within peak season.

Togo Insights - Togo Insights is a suite of telematics hardware and analytics tools for enterprise fleet operators. Insights customers have experienced a substantial reduction in the costs of repairs and maintenance for their fleets, as well as a 98.8% reduction in speeding and a 93% reduction in harsh driving.

Roadtrippers Places - With more than 25.3 million places around the world (5 million in the U.S. alone) and over 44 million photos, Roadtrippers Places is the most complete geo-data source for the outdoors, camping, and road-based travel industry. Using its taxonomy of over 600 categories, Roadtrippers Places powers Togo Group brands such as Roadtrippers and Togo RV, as well as a growing number of partners in the travel, mapping, and local tourism industries through the Places API. Additionally, Roadtrippers Places allows businesses within its database to claim their listings and keep their information up to date.

Roadtrippers Content Studio - Roadtrippers Content Studio is an in-house agency that creates exceptional content to enable brands to connect with consumers. Leveraging its network of over 100 of the best storytellers, camping enthusiasts, and travel experts experiencing life on the road, Content Studio engages new audiences, builds communities, and creates original content for brands like Thor Industries and Airstream, tourism boards, and destination marketing organizations, as well as Togo Group brands such as Roadtrippers, Togo RV, and Mighway.

Togo Group will continue to offer differentiated products and services for consumers and businesses alike in the growing outdoor recreational market. The outdoor recreation industry accounts for 2.2% of total U.S. GDP and, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the industry grew faster than the U.S. economy as a whole. Similarly, more consumers than ever are experiencing the life-changing power of exploring the outdoors.

ABOUT TOGO GROUP

Togo Group is creating the leading technology platform for road-based travel and outdoor tourism. For consumers, Togo Group brings together products and services that empower travelers to more easily own, rent, and maintain recreational vehicles as well as more easily discover, book, and navigate road trips. Togo Group's commercial products and services put the power of data back in the customers' hands, enabling enterprises to more efficiently handle fleet management, reservations, telematics hardware, analytics tools, and geo-data services to drive their business forward. Togo Group operates globally with offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, Auckland, and Melbourne. Learn more at togogroup.io.

