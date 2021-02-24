THA Center for Innovative Solutions (TCIS) Partners With Real Time Medical Systems to Provide Hospitals with Analytics Solution to Obtain Post-Acute Interoperability

BALTIMORE, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the leading interventional analytics solution in healthcare, joins the THA Center for Innovative Solutions (TCIS) as its newest Strategic Partner. THA members, through Real Time's collaborative solution, will have the ability to address challenges in receiving post-acute data transparency – resulting in a decrease of 25-50% in post-acute spend.

"We are excited to be able to offer this innovative new solution that will help our members to continue to provide excellent patient care and coordination within their network of post-acute providers" Joe Greene, SVP, THA Center for Innovative Solutions.

Unlike claims data, which is 60-90 days old, Real Time's interventional analytics solution provides live data pulled directly from the post-acute electronic health record (EHR), establishing live monitoring of patients' progression and immediately alerting them to interventional moments of care to avoid adverse events from occurring. Compatible with all major post-acute care (PAC) EHRs, THA members can collaboratively work with their entire PAC network to reduce 30-day readmissions, minimize length of stay, and accurately perform risk stratification at both the patient and facility level to ensure members are placing the right patient, in the right care setting, at the right time to improve total cost of care.

"On behalf of the Real Time team, we are excited for the opportunity to extend our solution to the member hospitals of THA," states Dr. Scott Rifkin, Executive Chairman with Real Time. "Providing a level of post-acute interoperability which was previously inaccessible to hospitals, health systems, and ACOs, our care delivery solution has proven to have meaningful reductions in the cost of healthcare and improved patient outcomes."

