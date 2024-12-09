Thai Airways expands technology agreement with Sabre by adopting advanced fare management solutions

SINGAPORE and BANGKOK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced an expansion of its longstanding relationship with Thai Airways. The national carrier of Thailand has selected Sabre's advanced Fares Manager and Fares Optimizer solutions to enhance its pricing capabilities and drive incremental revenue opportunities.

This agreement further strengthens the alliance between Sabre and Thai Airways, which already includes a long-term distribution agreement. By adopting Sabre Fares Manager together with Fares Optimizer, Thai Airways is poised to streamline its fares management processes, respond more effectively to market dynamics, enhance analyst productivity, and optimize pricing strategies to maintain a competitive edge.

"Thai Airways is committed to delivering the best value to our passengers while ensuring we maintain our competitive positioning in the market," said Nuthaphol Amawatana, Head of Pricing and Revenue Management, Thai Airways. "By using Sabre's advanced fares management solutions, we can efficiently monitor competitor fare activities and quickly adjust our pricing strategies to capture revenue opportunities. This collaboration with Sabre enables us to refine our pricing approach, ensuring that we offer the right fares at the right time to our customers."

Sabre's Fares Manager and Fares Optimizer empower airlines to proactively manage their fares, analyze market trends, and make data-driven pricing decisions with speed and precision. By automating benchmarking and optimizing fare structures, Sabre's solutions help airlines enhance analyst productivity, refine pricing strategies, and ultimately boost profitability. Thai Airways recently added new widebody aircraft to its fleet, as well as increasing frequencies on popular flights, adding new routes, and reestablishing international routes, including to Oslo and Milan.

"Airlines today face unprecedented challenges in managing the sheer volume and frequency of fare changes," said Rakesh Narayanan, Vice President, Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific, Travel Solutions Airline Sales. "Our Fares Manager and Fares Optimizer solutions are designed to address these challenges by providing integrated end-to-end automation and intelligence. We are thrilled to deepen our alliance with Thai Airways and support their continued success in an increasingly complex and competitive marketplace."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Thai Airways

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) is a public company registered in The Securities Exchange of Thailand since 1991 with the Ministry of Finance as a dominant shareholder of more than 50%. THAI operates an airline business that transports passengers, goods, parcels, and post through air transportation via Thai's major cities to primary cities around the world. From schedule flights to charter flights and through its alliances, THAI operates through Suvarnabhumi Airport as its main hub for all flight routes. As Thailand's national airline, it aims to be "The First Choice Carrier with touches of THAI," representing its focus on building shared value while concentrating on customer satisfaction.

SABR-F

Media Contacts

Kristin Hays

[email protected]

Chandra Moyse

[email protected]

Investors

Brian Evans

[email protected]

SOURCE Sabre Corporation