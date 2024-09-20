Thai Delegation Explores Collaboration Opportunities in Green Economy around Greater Des Moines Area

The delegation was warmly welcomed by the Ankeny Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Des Moines Partnership, and had the opportunity to meet with the state's leading power generation companies, who demonstrated their success in using renewable energy, especially wind power, to generate electricity, which is in line with the measures to promote investment in clean energy, which is part of the BOI's Go Green Investment policy.

The Board of Investment (BOI) has outlined a strategic investment promotion plan for the next 4 years (2024-2027), focusing on promoting 7 strategic industries to push Thailand towards a new economy, including 1. BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) 2. Electric Vehicle 3. Advanced Electronics 4. Digital & Creative 5. International Business Center 6. Semiconductors and 7. Batteries & Energy Storage Systems

In terms of "Go Green" Investment, BOI focuses on promoting investment to meet the needs of creating a green industry that is environmentally friendly in order to reduce carbon emissions. In the past 5 years (2019-2023), BOI has promoted investment in the BCG industry group for 2,675 projects, with a total investment of more than 15 billion US dollars, of which 1,776 projects were clean energy production projects, with a total investment value of approximately 5.3 billion US dollars. There have also been measures to upgrade manufacturing by providing incentives to entrepreneurs in switching to clean energy for 1,139 projects, with a total investment value of more than 1.8 billion US dollars.

Mr. Sudbanthad acknowledged the Iowa's policies on promoting renewable energy and its production capacity to be doubled for the next 10 years. Similarly, Thailand is targeted as one of the top clean energy producers in the region. One of the key factors that will affect investment direction is the goal of carbon neutrality and net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

In addition, the delegation visited other leading companies based in Ankeny, IA, including PowerPollen, Bayer, Kreg Tool, and also had an opportunity to meet with the Thai community in Greater Des Moines area.

