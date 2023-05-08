Thai developer MQDC's 'The Aspen Tree' residential project moves to capture surging demand from over-50s for developments designed around their own generational needs

Offers special assistance to people not currently resident in Thailand as well as 1-year and 5-year trial residential packages and almost US$ 70,000 in introductory benefits

Ms. Hye June Park, President of The Aspen Tree at The Forestias

BANGKOK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MQDC (Magnolia Quality Development Corporation), one of Thailand's leading property developers, is targeting new home demand among the world's growing population of over-50s who are looking for residential developments that cater to their special generational needs.

The Aspen Tree - Sky Villa The Aspen Tree at The Forestias The Aspen Tree at The Forestias

Branded as 'The Aspen Tree', MQDC's first project serving this market is in eastern Bangkok in the rapidly developing 'Eastern Economic Corridor' and is set within its 64-hectare 'The Forestias' development. The Forestias is one of Thailand's largest private sector property development projects and is already the location of Six Senses Residences luxury villas.

Ms. Hye June Park, President of The Aspen Tree at The Forestias, said, "The Aspen Tree homes are designed as first class condominiums and sky villas, but with unique design features that make them safer and more practical, as well as having extraordinary services provided under our lifetime care concept."

Under The Aspen Tree's lifetime care concept, through a single, one-time home and services buying payment, in addition to their home, residents are also provided with a lifetime of health insurance that covers medical needs until age 99, 24/7 care support, weekly housekeeping services, daily breakfast, catering for special dietary needs, access to a purpose-built wellness clubhouse where regular physical and mental fitness programmes are organised, as well as social activities such as art and crafts workshops.

The Aspen Tree also has an onsite Health & Brain Center where more specialised medical services are provided for residents, if needed.

The Aspen Tree has 290 residences at The Forestias that range in size from 83 square metres to 253 square metres, and almost every residence has a refreshing view of the development's 4.8-hectare forest.

According to Ms. Park, the comprehensive nature of the residential offerings are also about reducing uncertainty in people's lives.

"The Aspen Tree's lifetime care concept removes some of the biggest concerns for people aged over 50. The extensive range of support services means that residents can enjoy an active lifestyle without depending on assistance from friends and relatives in their day-to-day lives as their age advances. It also reduces financial uncertainty because there are no common area fees to pay on the property and there is no need to be concerned about the rising cost of medical insurance, because it is also included in the purchase price," she said.

1-YEAR & 5-YEAR TRIAL PACKAGES

Mr. Vithaya Sintharapantorn, Senior Vice President, Marketing-Project, MQDC, said that MQDC is offering 1-year and 5-year trial packages on some of The Aspen Tree residences to make it easy for people to try the new concept and "experience the natural and orderly setting of The Forestias."

1-year trial packages are available on one- and two-bedroom units, and are inclusive of the multiple community activities and lifestyle offerings. The units are offered fully furnished so that people who wish to try The Aspen Tree lifestyle and see for themselves the level of service and comfort need only bring their personal linen and other personal effects when they move in.

The 5-year trial packages are also available on one- and two-bedroom units and, additionally, include health insurance.

SPECIAL PRIVILEGES UNTIL 30 JUNE 2023

Special privileges are offered to those booking two-bedroom residences until 30 June 2023, and include air travel vouchers on Thai Airways worth approximately US$ 10,000 as well as complimentary 'Gold' status for two years with the Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus loyalty programme. The Aspen Tree is also making it easy for non-resident foreign nationals by assisting them to obtain Thailand Elite Card membership that will facilitate a residency visa for Thailand and with a value of about US$ 29,000. The Aspen Tree will also help them make the transition to a new home in Thailand easier by providing a furniture voucher valued at around US$ 29,000 to fit out their new home.

SURGING POPULATION OF OLDER PEOPLE

Mr. Sintharapantorn expressed confidence in the popularity of the concept among both Thai and foreign home-buyers noting that Thailand and the world is seeing a surge in their elderly populations.

"Thailand has one of the world's most rapidly ageing populations. While in 1985 only around 6% of Thailand's population was aged over 60 years, it is now more than triple that number at 20%.

"The trend is similar in many other countries around the world, and that's why we believe this is a segment of home development that will grow rapidly. It will also receive a lot of interest from overseas people wishing to enjoy living in Thailand because of the support services and the heartfelt care that comes naturally to Thai people," he said.

Other residential offerings at The Forestias that are a part of its masterplan to create a community that allows multiple generations with different lifestyles to live close to nature and within easy reach of each other are Mulberry Grove Condominiums, Mulberry Grove Villas cluster-home residences for extended, multi-generational families, Whizdom condominiums, and Six Senses residences that are super luxury villas managed by the Six Senses brand.

Interested parties are invited to dial +662 012 4555 for the call centre, or inquire through the company's website at theaspentree.com.

Note to the Editor:

The Forestias is a new global prototype for a town development that has every aspect purposefully designed for healthier living.

It is a community located on a 64-hectare property with large areas of parkland and a 4.8-hectare forest at the center of the development, residential properties under multiple brands appealing to different lifestyles and age-groups, as well as having lifestyle and family entertainment facilities, retail and food & beverage outlets, a Town Center for community activities and cultural pursuits, a Family Center, multiple markets, a sports complex, and commercial space for offices.

The Forestias is designed and being built by some of the world's most respected experts and has already received more than 40 global awards for its focus on healthy living and environmental quality. Among the awards is a 'Gold Award for Urban Design', and a 'Silver Award for Sustainable Living and Green Design', both presented by the prestigious International Design Awards (IDA), as well as being selected a Winner of the Global Human Settlements Award on Planning and Design by the Global Forum on Human Settlements, and a Winner of the Visionary Living & Working award from Innovative Architecture.

