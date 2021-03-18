"Thai Food at Home with Jet Tila" Launches Today on YouTube

Nikki Reed, Laura Vitale, Eitan Bernath confirmed as special guests Tweet this

Nikki Reed, Actress (Twilight Saga), activist and Founder/CEO of sustainable lifestyle brand Bayou With Love

Laura Vitale, famed for her Laura in the Kitchen YouTube channel

Eitan Bernath, the 18-year-old digital entertainer and entrepreneur who is now the Principal Culinary Contributor to the Drew Barrymore Show

Tila has become well-known through his appearances on the Food Network, including his series Ready, Jet, Cook; serving as opening Executive Chef of Wazuzu at Encore Las Vegas; as well as leading many other food and beverage concepts.

Thai Food at Home with Jet Tila show will premiere on the Thai Trade USA's page on YouTube on Thursday, March 18, 2021, with the goal of reaching audiences on that channel as well as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Tila's personal social media pages.

"We are pleased to bring the best of Thailand to an American audience," says Ms. Kwanapa Phivnil, Executive Director of Thai Trade Center Los Angeles (TTCLA). "These ingredients are essential to Thai cooking and also add unique flavor to many other cuisines."

The campaign will also feature the Thailand Trust Mark ("TTM") emblem. The emblem, or mark, is a symbol of excellence and trusted quality that was established to add distinctive value to Thai products and services that are made in Thailand.

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) was established under the Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government, to assist Thai manufacturers and exporters in building their competitiveness and fulfilling their potential in the global market. DITP aims to provide fast, reliable and efficient services to address the challenges and opportunities within the new world economy.

Overseas Thai Trade Centers (TTC), under the supervision of the DITP, are located in major cities around the world to implement policies and activities, with special focus on fostering trade relations between Thai exporters and potential importers. There are four U.S. offices: Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Miami.

