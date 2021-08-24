Thai Food Popularity Grows in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand from the U.S. grows, Thailand has placed a focus on quality, safety and reliability with its agricultural and food exports.

"Thai food has become the world's food." says Thailand's Commerce Minister, Jurin Laksanawisit.

"Thailand's popular exports such as Hom Mali Jasmine Rice, Coconut and Tamarind products are all grown with the highest production standards," says Laksanawisit. "They are harvested with environmental consciousness and a focus on safe and ethical labor and we are seeing robust growth of premium Thai exports."

PROMOTION IN U.S. LED BY FOOD NETWORK STAR JET TILA

In the U.S., Thai products have been promoted in 2021 via "Thai Food at Home with Jet Tila," a YouTube series and public relations campaign that earned more than 12 million viewers and 30 million impressions across multiple platforms.

The series was produced by Thai Trade Center Los Angeles, with the objective for Food Network star Tila to teach Americans how to cook Thai food at home. Viewers are also encouraged to use Thai ingredients, even when they are cooking another cuisine.

The guests on Tila's show included:

Celebrated Italian Chef Laura Vitale joined with Jet to introduce Thai ingredients to her Italian food fans.

joined with Jet to introduce Thai ingredients to her Italian food fans. Twilight Saga actress and sustainable lifestyle entrepreneur Nikki Reed joined with Jet to showcase Thai ingredients that can be used in plant-based cuisine.

actress and sustainable lifestyle entrepreneur joined with Jet to showcase Thai ingredients that can be used in plant-based cuisine. Gen Z Chef Eitan Bernath of The Drew Barrymore Show joined to cook Thai food and create his own fusion "Thai Bruschetta."

In addition to appearing with the three celebrities, Tila also did a press tour, appearing on national shows such as Good Morning America, GMA3 and The Talk.

Thai Trade's promotional work started in 2020, with a digital advertising campaign on YouTube and Google designed to stimulate sales of Thai ingredients. Interested viewers could click to Thai products available on Amazon.

"The COVID situation created the need to try new marketing and we are pleased that delicious Thai food and ingredients are increasingly popular in the U.S." says Kwanapa Phivnil, Director of Thai Trade Center Los Angeles. "Thai cuisine has become a health-conscious and tasteful option for the US consumers across nation for their self-contained living. Our thanks to the dedicated network of importers, distributors and retailers marketing the products."

ABOUT THAILAND'S DEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL TRADE PROMOTION

Thailand's Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) was established is an agency under the Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government, to assist Thai manufacturers and exporters in building their competitiveness and fulfilling their potential in the global market. DITP aims to provide fast, reliable and efficient services to address the challenges and opportunities within the new world economy.

Through Thai Trade Center, DITP's overseas offices are located in many countries worldwide, including four in the United States; Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Miami. DITP works closely with international trade communities, both in Thailand and abroad, to create good business relationships that would result in mutual benefit.

SOURCE Thai Trade Center