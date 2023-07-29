Thai Kitchen to open a restaurant in St. Louis, MO, on Hampton Avenue, offering online ordering, pickup, and delivery only

Thai Kitchen

29 Jul, 2023

Thai Kitchen has been serving authentic Thai cuisines to the St. Louis region since 1999 and is expanding its locations to include St. Louis, and Maryland Heights, MO.

ST. LOUIS, July 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thai Kitchen has announced that they are opening a location in St. Louis City on Hampton Avenue to facilitate online orders for pickup or delivery only. The location is conveniently located approximately 1/2 of a mile south of I-44 and Hampton Avenue. It will begin accepting orders Tuesday, August 2, 2023. CLICK to ORDER ONLINE

2360 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Thai Kitchen has the following locations across the region:

Florissant, MO
Maryland Heights, MO - Opening Fall of 2023
O'Fallon, MO
St. Charles, MO
St. Louis, MO - Opening Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Wentzville, MO

All locations have high online customer reviews of 4.5 Stars or higher.

The information was first released on St. Louis Restaurant Review.

For more information, visit LoveThaiSTL.com

Thai Kitchen has been serving authentic Thai cuisines to the St. Louis region since 1999, with locations in Florissant, O'Fallon, St. Charles, and Wentzville. The St. Louis location will open on August 1, 2023, and Maryland Heights is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Thai Kitchen

