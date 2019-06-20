Thai Rice Plays Big Role as Gluten-free Diet
Thai Rice is always gluten-free
Jun 20, 2019, 08:00 ET
BANGKOK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand, has introduced a project called "Think RICE, Think THAILAND" to encourage the international community to pay attention to consumer health and to raise awareness of the national crop by providing a wider range of knowledge, ranging from national agricultural history, standards and Thai rice quality.
The gluten-free diet has become one of the most popular trends over the past years. With Thai rice, consumers can rest assured that every time they eat Thai rice, it is naturally gluten-free.
The Ministry of Commerce explained: "The unique benefits to health and its nutritional values make Thai rice the ultimate grain. Contained in every grain of rice are carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins and minerals necessary for the body. Being gluten-free, Thai rice brings with it additional therapeutic properties which cater to the needs of consumers who follow a gluten-free diet, especially people with celiac disease - the autoimmune disorder in which ingestion of gluten leads to damage in the small intestine."
Celiac disease can develop in both men and women of any age. Even doctors have not been able to pinpoint the exact cause. Since there is currently no cure for the disease, gluten avoidance is the only treatment available. It is crucial, therefore, to read product labels thoroughly to make sure that food is gluten-free.
Currently, more chefs and entrepreneurs in the food industry are turning to flour from Thai rice as a substitute for wheat flour due to increasing demand for gluten-free food among health-conscious consumers both in Thailand and around the world.
