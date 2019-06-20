Thai Rice Plays Big Role as Gluten-free Diet

The Ministry of Commerce explained: "The unique benefits to health and its nutritional values make Thai rice the ultimate grain. Contained in every grain of rice are carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins and minerals necessary for the body. Being gluten-free, Thai rice brings with it additional therapeutic properties which cater to the needs of consumers who follow a gluten-free diet, especially people with celiac disease - the autoimmune disorder in which ingestion of gluten leads to damage in the small intestine."

Celiac disease can develop in both men and women of any age. Even doctors have not been able to pinpoint the exact cause. Since there is currently no cure for the disease, gluten avoidance is the only treatment available. It is crucial, therefore, to read product labels thoroughly to make sure that food is gluten-free.

Currently, more chefs and entrepreneurs in the food industry are turning to flour from Thai rice as a substitute for wheat flour due to increasing demand for gluten-free food among health-conscious consumers both in Thailand and around the world.

