Thai SELECT Redefines Authentic Thai Cuisine with New Global Brand Identity

The Thai SELECT certification has served as a trusted seal for diners seeking genuine Thai flavors. The program certifies restaurants across four levels—Thai SELECT Casual, 1 Star, 2 Stars, and 3 Stars—ensuring rigorous standards for authenticity, quality, and dining experience, preserving Thailand's rich culinary heritage while making it accessible globally.

The new "Orchid Star of Honor" emblem is a testament to the artistry of Thai cuisine. Inspired by a traditional Benjarong porcelain lid, the symbol is rich with meaning. Its five orchid petals represent the five fundamental flavors of Thai cooking—sour, sweet, rich, salty, and spicy—while the five-directional flames signify the cuisine's dynamic and growing global influence.

In one of its most significant recent activations, the new brand identity made a powerful collective debut at the LA Times Food Bowl Night Market. The vibrant "Thai Village" showcase, brought together Thai SELECT-certified restaurants — Farmhouse Kitchen, Chiang Rai Thai Street Food, Manaao Thai Comfort, Emporium Thai, Blue Elephant, and Kanomwaan —alongside staples restaurant like Jitlada and Luv2Eat. This major event offered guests a journey from street food to live cooking demonstration. Through such activations, Thai SELECT continues to champion authentic Thai cuisine. The Orchid Star of Honor serves as a mark of excellence, guiding food lovers to restaurants committed to preserving Thailand's culinary heritage.

Thai SELECT Night Market Honors Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana

The celebration continues with Thai SELECT Night Market on November 17th at Westfield Century City, honouring Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana. Fourteen Thai SELECT-certified restaurants—including Ayara Thai, Bhan Kanom Thai, Chao Krung Thai, Cha Tra Mue, Coco's Kanom Thai, Emporium Thai, Farmhouse Kitchen, Heng Heng Chicken Rice, Lacha Somtum, Lum Ka Naad, Luv2Eat, Moom Maam Thai Gelato, Thai Chaiyo, Thai Central Cuisine —will showcase the Orchid Star of Honor while offering a journey through Thailand's culinary landscape. The public session runs from 7:45PM to 9:30PM, inviting Angelenos to experience authentic flavors that make Thai cuisine one of the world's most beloved traditions.

