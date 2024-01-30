Thailand Alternative Lending Market Poised for Progressive Growth; Comprehensive Data-centric Analysis and Forecasts to 2027

News provided by

Research and Markets

30 Jan, 2024, 11:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thailand Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report projects a substantial annual growth rate of 32.4% for the sector in 2023, indicating an uptrend in the adoption of alternative lending services in Thailand. Investors and financial technology enthusiasts can expect the market to maintain a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% from 2023 to 2027, driven by the evolving demands of both Business to Consumer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2B) segments.

The Thailand Alternative Lending market is undergoing a significant transformation, as revealed in a newly published research report. A paradigm shift towards alternative financing methods has been observed, with businesses and consumers increasingly turning towards alternative lending platforms for financial solutions.

Market Segmentation Insights

The comprehensive report unpacks the alternative lending market by dissecting various segments, providing stakeholders with valuable insights into end-users, finance models, and payment instruments. The study further delves into the nuances of transaction dynamics, offering an in-depth analysis of alternative lending models ranging from peer-to-peer (P2P) platforms to sophisticated Equity Based Crowd Funding and Real Estate Crowdfunding solutions.

Strategic Market Forecasting

Armed with data-centric analysis, the research provides a robust forecast for the alternative lending sector within Thailand, charting a trajectory for significant expansion by 2027. Emerging business and investment opportunities are highlighted, presenting a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics critical for informed decision-making and strategic planning.

Consumer Attitudes and Economic Indicators

The report presents a meticulous analysis of consumer behaviors segmented by age, income, and gender—offering stakeholders a granular perspective on the factors influencing financial choices. Economic indicators such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), population, unemployment rate, and loan default rate are examined to provide context to the market forecasts and trends.

Delving into Market Dynamics

With over 75+ Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) covered, the report offers a 360-degree view of the alternative lending marketplace. Featuring more than 127 tables and 150 charts, it stands as a testament to the rigorous research and analysis conducted to furnish stakeholders with actionable intelligence.

Key Areas of Focus

  • Detailed market analysis with projections
  • Insights into payment instrument preferences
  • Segmentation of the market by loan types and finance models
  • Evaluation of the economic backdrop influencing market growth
  • Consumer attitude and behavior analysis across diverse demographics

