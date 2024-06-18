Thailand BOI Approves Investment Worth USD 1.54 billion in Biochemicals, Data Centers, and Hospital; Sets New Promotion Category for the Repair of Used EV Batteries and ESS

The meeting, which was chaired by Mr. Pichai Chunhavajira, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the BOI, also approved the introduction of a new investment promotion category covering service centers for the repair, repack, and reuse of used electric vehicle (EV) batteries and energy storage systems, that further complements the BOI's comprehensive EV supply chain policy and incentives. Another new category was approved to support the data hosting business, to match the rising demand for this type of activity and complement the investment incentives already offered to support the development of the digital industry. The Board also approved a new promotion package for Quarantine Facilities for Animals for export to help improve quarantine and certification services for international trade of livestock.

"The applications approved are large investment project by both foreign and local investors in key target industries of importance to the Thai government and the future development of the economy, such as projects helping to protect the environment and supporting the country's digital transformation," said Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), after the board meeting.

The Board also approved new incentives for automotive parts makers investing to upgrade their technological level and improve their productivity, and/or invest to transition their operations to serve new industries, such as the medical equipment or aviation sectors.

Project Approvals

Braskem Siam Co., Ltd., a joint venture between Braskem, the leading global biopolymer producer, and Thailand's SCG Chemicals PCL, received approval for a USD 521 million investment to build a plant to produce up to 200,000 tons/year of bio-ethylene (or green-ethylene) from bio-ethanol from agricultural products such as sugarcane, cassava, and corn. The plant will be located in Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate, Rayong province. Bio-ethylene is used to make a variety of environmentally friendly products, from packaging for food and beverage to personal and home care products, toys, houseware, and plastic bags.





A multinational company headquartered in the United States received approval for a USD 194 million investment in a data center in Samut Prakan province.





investment to build a plant to produce electricity from waste. The plant, which will have a 20 megawatts capacity, will be located in Nonthaburi province. Thai Lion Mentari Co., Ltd., the operator of Thai Lion Air, received approval for a USD 105 million investment to acquire 10 aircraft, representing a total passenger capacity of 2,072 seats, total cargo capacity of 84.60 tons.

Support to Thai Startups

Also today, a meeting of the Commission on the National Competitiveness Enhancement for Targeted Industries Policies, for which the BOI acts as the secretariat, approved measures to promote high potential startup enterprises operating in target industries from the Pre-Series A to Series A level. Qualified Thai startups with high growth potential may receive cash support ranging from USD 540K to 1.3 million in the form of matching funds. The policy aims to help increase the country's competitiveness and help foster an economy driven by technology and innovation.

*1 USD is approximately equal to 37 THB

