Thailand Catering Industry is Projected to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 20.7% During the Period 2017-2022: Ken Research

The hospitality sector (hotels and wedding/event halls) of Thailand contributed the majority share to the overall revenues generated by the country's catering market during 2017.

contributed the majority share to the overall revenues generated by the country's catering market during 2017. The total numbers of MICE travelers for various corporate events augmented from 5.2 million during 2012 to 37.2 million during 2017.

Major companies in Thailand catering market are White Cafe Catering, NCC Catering, Epicure Catering, Gourmet Catering, Mongkol Catering, I Do Catering, and Thai Catering.

catering market are White Cafe Catering, NCC Catering, Epicure Catering, Gourmet Catering, Mongkol Catering, I Do Catering, and Thai Catering. Thai Airways International Plc and Bangkok Air Catering held the majority of the share in the market revenues during 2017 under in-flight catering companies in Thailand

Catering market in Thailand has surged owing to the growing number of international visitors, domestic travelers, wedding ceremonies in the country and the inclining number of meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) events being hosted in various event halls across various regions. The increase in number of guests to serve in meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions contributed to the revenues of the market players by expanding their customer base. Rising number of marriages was another reason which incentivized the revenues of caterers in Thailand. Two world-class food shows, World of Food Asia 2017, and Food & Hotel Thailand (FHT) 2017, were organized in the country during 2017, which led to the growth of the country's catering market size.

The growing tourism in the city of Bangkok led to the existence of most numbers of 5 star hotels in the city. Majority of the 4 star hotels were located in Phuket, whereas the region of Pattaya had the maximum number of 3 star hotels by the end of 2017.

Schools, universities and other education institutes emphasize more on the quality of food, which can meet the nutrition demand of the students. Educational institutes are also accountable for the food safety of the students and thus make sure that they provide the best quality food within the premises. The caterer should be able to provide the required cutlery and should have a flexible production capacity to cater to the needs of the students at all times of the day which include lunch meals, snacks and refreshments.

According to the report by Ken Research titled "Thailand Catering Market by Type (5 Star Hotels, 4 Star Hotels, 3 Star Hotels, Wedding Halls, Inflight, Education, Healthcare, and Others) Outlook to 2022", during 2018, the country will be hosting some significant food and beverages events including World of Food Service Expo, Chiang Mai Flower Festival, Phuket Boat Show, Phuket RendezVous (PRV), Thailand Bakery and Ice Cream Fair (Bakery and Ice Cream Show), Dairy Focus Asia, and Thailand Retail Food & Hospitality Services (TRAFS). Such events are anticipated to raise the demand for caterers in the space, having a positive impact on the overall catering market in Thailand during the outlook period.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Thailand Catering Market Size

Value Chain Analysis of Thailand Catering Market

Thailand Catering Market Segmentation By End Users (Hospitality Sector, In-Flight Catering, Education Sector, Healthcare Sector, and Others) Thailand Hospitality Catering Market Segmentation by Type of Entity (5 Star Hotel, 4 Star Hotel, 3 Star Hotel, and Wedding/Event Halls) • Challenges Faced by Wedding Hall Business in Thailand

• Hotels in Thailand By Regions (Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, Koh Samui, and Phang Nga) In-Flight Food Catering Process

• Challenges in In-Flight Catering Process

SWOT Analysis of Thailand Catering Market

Vendor Selection in Thailand Catering Market Hospitality Sector (Hotels and Weddings/Event Halls) In-Flight Catering Education Sector Healthcare Sector

Catering Market Trends, Developments, and Restraints in Thailand Catering Market

Catering Market Competitive Landscape in Thailand Catering Market Competition Analysis by Entities (Pure-Play Catering Players, Wedding/Event Halls, 5 Star Hotels, 4 Star Hotels, 3 Star Hotels) Competition Parameters in Thailand Catering Market

Catering Market Case Studies of Major Entities in Thailand Catering Market Wedding Halls/Event Halls Impact Wedding Hall Chakrabongse Villas Suan Thip Wedding Hall The Halls Vivace Wedding Hall Tria Wedding Destination 5 Star Hotels Conrad Bangkok Hotel Pullman Bangkok Hotel Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park Millennium Hilton Bangkok Shangri-La Hotel Bangkok SO Sofitel Bangkok Lebua at State Tower InterContinental Bangkok Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort 4 Star Hotels Holiday Inn Bangkok Riva Surya Bangkok Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok A-One Bangkok Hotel Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square Miracle Grand Convention Hotel Furama Silom Hotel 3 Star Hotels Amari Watergate Bangkok Baiyoke Sky Hotel Bangkok Convenient Park Bangkok Hotel Nouvo City Hotel Ibis Bangkok Sathorn Pure Play Catering Service Providers White Cafe Catering NCC Catering Epicure Catering and Gourmet Catering Mongkol Catering I Do Catering Thai Catering Other Pure-Play Caterers in Thailand

Catering Market Thailand Catering Market Future Outlook and Projections By End Users (Hospitality Sector, In-Flight Catering, Education Sector, Healthcare Sector, and Others)

Analyst Recommendations

For more information on the market research report, please refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/food-beverage-and-tobacco/food-services/thailand-catering-market/142999-11.html

