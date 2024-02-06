Thailand Data Center Colocation Market Analysis Report 2024: $335 Million Growth Prospects and Trends to 2029

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thailand Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thailand Data Center Colocation Market is projected to reach a value of $335 million by 2029 from $142 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.4%

Amid the digital transformation wave sweeping across Southeast Asia, Thailand has emerged as an ideal hub for data center development. With approximately 30 operational colocation data centers, the nation is on the cusp of a significant infrastructural expansion, attracting major global and regional players in the data center domain.

The report provides an exhaustive analysis of the Thai colocation data center market, highlighting its rapid growth trajectory and the opportunities it presents.

The integration of Thailand into the global connectivity ecosystem is a testament to the burgeoning demand for colocation services in the region. With the Thai Cabinet's initiative to waive VAT for data centers to bolster investments and the aggressive pursuit of the Thailand 4.0 initiative, which includes the goal of over 100 smart cities by 2024, the report underscores the government's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for data center expansion.

The report also tackles the competitive landscape, detailing the profiles of established players like NTT Global Data Centers, SUPERNAP Thailand, and True IDC, while noting the entrance of new participants that are set to shake up the market dynamics. This targeted market assessment is designed to serve the interests of data center real estate investment trusts, construction firms, infrastructure providers, and governmental agencies, aiding in strategic decision-making.

Further, the market has become more dynamic with several global colocation operators such as Telehouse, Edge Centres, and CtrlS Datacenters making strategic investments through mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures. Notably, Bridge Data Centres' acquisition of a facility from WHA marks a significant entry into the Thai market.

Key Highlights of the Thailand Data Center Colocation Market Report

The market forecast showcases utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Insights into the Core & Shell Vs. Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity and Occupancy percentages.

Market analysis against APAC regional and global benchmarks.

Identification of current and future demand across various industries.

Evaluation of sustainability, cloud operations, and upcoming submarine cables in Thailand .

. Detailed profiles of existing and new colocation operators, their market share, and competitive positioning.

Essential Queries Answered for Stakeholders

Volume of colocation data center facilities to be operational in Thailand by 2029.

by 2029. Projected IT power capacities in use within Thailand's data center market.

data center market. Key market drivers shaping the future of Thailand's data center colocation industry.

data center colocation industry. Identifying the new entrants poised to impact Thailand's data center landscape.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS REPORT?

A transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation demand and supply aspect.

Market size available regarding utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Market size available regarding Core & Shell Vs. Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity and Occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Thailand and a comparison between the APAC region and Global.

and a comparison between the APAC region and Global. The study of the existing Thailand data center market landscape and insightful predictions about Thailand data center market size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape and insightful predictions about data center market size during the forecast period. An analysis of Thailand's current and future colocation demand by several industries.

current and future colocation demand by several industries. The study on sustainability status in Thailand .

. Analysis of current and future cloud operations in Thailand .

. The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in Thailand .

. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Thailand

Data center colocation market in Thailand

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for Thailand's colocation data center industry.

colocation data center industry. Competitive landscape, including market share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

Vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator based on existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

Supply & Demand Analysis

