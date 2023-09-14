Thailand Facility Management (FM) Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 Featuring PCS Security and Facility Services, G4S, Sodexo, Plus Property, & CB Richard Ellis

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Facility Management in Thailand" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the Thai FM market, covering market drivers, restraints, forecasts, trends, and competitive landscape. The study also provides competitive analysis of key market participants. This study spans 2020 to 2028 with 2022 as the base year and concludes with a discussion of 3 key growth opportunities that market players must consider.

The facility management (FM) market in Thailand is still developing, and various opportunities linked to expanding economic sectors, such as industrial and healthcare, support its growth, along with end-users' increasing maturity. As the outsourcing culture gains wider acceptance and the market continues to expand in response to infrastructure investments and business district expansion, demand for FM outsourcing will increase.

The market is also experiencing a steady uptick in familiarity with information technologies across most corporations, which is boosting appreciation for technology-supported FM solutions. In addition, constantly evolving customer needs, often based on the economic and market environment, have led to fluctuation in FM demand. This includes local end-users' awareness of energy efficiency measures that will steer demand for related services and solutions.

However, the market is largely affected by customers' high preference for single or specialized service providers, particularly among local end users, which limits outsourcing potential. An overarching concern about the availability of human resources that is tied to Thailand's prevalent low unemployment rate has been a constant challenge in the highly labor-intensive FM market. Another market restraint is the lack of adequate regulations over service quality and standards.

The commercial office and healthcare sectors lead the FM market due to high maturity in both sectors. In terms of service segmentation, demand for cleaning remains the key contributor to FM outsourcing in Thailand, topping the market by a significant margin compared to the runner-up, security. The adoption of an integrated approach to FM is still growing, largely supported by a few foreign service providers that have been at the forefront of introducing sophisticated integrated FM (IFM) solutions.

