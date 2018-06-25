Thailand MICE posts gains

Reporting details of the half-year performance, TCEB President, Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, said that Thailand's MICE revenue reached THB 42.854 billion in the first half of the fiscal year, representing a 5% increase. It underpinned the quality and strength of Thailand's MICE industry as it remains on target to achieve a record year-end performance.

TCEB forecasts the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018 will close with an estimated 1.37 million MICE travellers earning THB 12.400 billion in revenue.

During the fiscal half year, October 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018, Thailand welcomed 547,623 MICE travellers representing a robust 13.14% growth year-on-year. Revenue from the MICE industry reached THB 42.854 billion, an increase of 5.73%.

"The scorecard signifies that MICE travellers have confidence in Thailand and its potential as a preferred destination for MICE activities. The growth of MICE travellers and revenue from MICE exceeded our earlier estimates," TCEB President explained.

Of all the MICE segments, the meetings and incentives sector consistently delivers the highest growth rate. That continues to be the trend during the first half of this fiscal year as Thailand welcomed 150,849 business travellers in the meetings sector earning revenue of THB 14.574 billion followed by incentive travellers with 176,005 visits and earning revenue of THB 10.282 billion. There were 147,877 convention delegates generating revenue of THB 12.093 billion and 72,892 exhibition travellers contributing THB 5.613 billion.

MICE Performance in the first half of the fiscal year 2018

Sectors MICE Travelers Growth Revenue (billion baht) Meetings (M) 150,849 11.81 % 14.574 Incentives (I) 176,005 21.63 % 10.282 Conventions (C) 147,877 5.13 % 12.093 Exhibitions (E) 72,892 14.37 % 5.613 Total 547,623

42.562

Key factors which are driving growth are the variety of destinations and MICE activities, the readiness of venues and other supporting travel facilities to host international travellers. Also, Thailand is a leading transport hub for the 10-nation ASEAN region, which enables destination in Thailand to offer convenient air connectivity, quality accommodation, a wide variety of travel attractions with strong sustainable tourism credentials. Thai touch and hospitality are also the delight factors for the MICE professionals and people.

Meanwhile, more convention and exhibition events will be hosted in Thailand during the second half of the fiscal year. And to drive growth, TCEB continues to collaborate with public and private organizations to present competitive bids to attract event organizers and international exhibitions.

Specific industries are targeted that have relevance or links to the government's Thailand Version 4.0 policy.

As part of that policy, MICE organisers are encouraged to go beyond the Thai capital to host their events in other MICE Cities such as Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Phuket, Khon Kaen, and other secondary cities identified by TCEB's strategy to create opportunities and promote economic sustainability in local communities.

According to TCEB's latest statistics, the top 10 international MICE markets for Thailand in the first half of the current fiscal year are: India, Mainland China, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, USA, Japan, Philippines, Indonesia and Hong Kong.

Top 10 international MICE markets for Thailand in the first half of the fiscal year 2018

No. Country MICE Travelers 1 India 94,462 2 Mainland China 64,003 3 Singapore 53,045 4 Malaysia 38,418 5 Korea 28,189 6 USA 21,435 7 Japan 21,295 8 Philippines 20,735 9 Indonesia 20,037 10 Hong Kong 14,489

MICE events hosted in Thailand during the fiscal year included: The 2018 MDRT Experience and Global Conference with more than 7,000 delegates generating THB 500 million in revenue for the economy; The 11th Asian Pacific Poultry Conference (APPC 2017) with 1,000 international delegates from 32 countries; The 30th International Conference of the Asian Clinical Oncology Society 2018 (ACOS 2018) held at the Empress Convention Centre, Chiang Mai, with more than 500 Asian medical professionals in the field of oncology; and The Thailand Yacht Show 2018 held at the Ao Po Grand Marina, Phuket, with 5,000 visitors and exhibitors.

Meanwhile, MICE events taking place in Thailand in the second half of 2018 fiscal year include: INTERMACH 2018, May 16-19 at BITEC with 25,000 delegates; ASEAN Energy Sustainable Week 2018, May 6-9 at BITEC with 25,000 delegates; Herbalife North Asia Extravaganza 2018, June 7-10 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani with 10,000 delegates; Propak Asia 2018, June 13-16 at BITEC with 50,000 delegates; Infinitus's Mega Incentive Program, June 6-16 in Bangkok and Pattaya with 10,000 delegates; The 3rd TechSauce, June 22-23 at the Bangkok Convention Centre at Central World with 10,000 delegates; The 4th International Conference on Public Health 2018 (ICOPH 2018), July 19-21 at the Hotel Windsor Suites & Convention Bangkok with more than 250 public health officers and medical professionals; The 15th Asia Pacific Conference on Giftedness 2018: APCG 2018, August 20-24 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre with 500 delegates; and the Thailand LAB International 2018, September 12-14 at BITEC with 9,000 participants.

