Thailand Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities Databook 2018

This report provides a data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

Scope of the Report

Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in mobile payment industry. Details market opportunities across 30 market segments in mobile payment for the period 2016-2025 and identifies opportunities, potential risks, and market innovation.

Mobile Commerce: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in mobile commerce market segments. Details three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across five key segments: mobile shopping; travel; entertainment and event pay; digital products; and services, restaurants & bars, and others.

mobile shopping; travel; entertainment and event pay; digital products; and services, restaurants & bars, and others. Mobile Person-to-Person (P2P) Transfers: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in P2P segment, broken down by domestic and international remittances. Details three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in P2P segment, broken down by domestic and international remittances. Details three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value. Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment : Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in mobile recharge and bill payment segment, covering transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in mobile recharge and bill payment segment, covering transaction value, volume and average transaction value. Mobile Proximity: Provides transaction value market size and forecast by in-person and remote payment.

Provides transaction value market size and forecast by in-person and remote payment. Mobile Technology: Provides market share by key mobile payment technologies - SMS/USSD, NFC, Code Based, and Web Based.

Provides market share by key mobile payment technologies - SMS/USSD, NFC, Code Based, and Web Based. Market Share Analysis: Provides market share by key players in value terms.

Provides market share by key players in value terms. Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.

Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms. Retail Spend: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet.

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Thailand Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness



3 Thailand Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis



4 Thailand Mobile Commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025



5 Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025



6 Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025



7 Thailand Analysis of Mobile Payment Market by Payment Proximity



8 Thailand Analysis of Mobile Payment Market Share by Technology Channel



9 Thailand Mobile Payment Analysis of Consumer Attitude and Behaviour



