Thailand presents the Benefits of Cold Pressed Virgin Rice Bran Oil

In a time when nutrition therapy trend is gaining popularity across the globe, Thailand's cold pressed virgin rice bran oil has become an option that suits the needs of health-conscious consumers due to its health properties, such as lowering your risk of cancer and heart disease, as well as combating wrinkles.

The Ministry of Commerce explained that through innovation and rigorous research and development, cold pressed virgin rice bran oil is now available in the form of cooking oil and ready-to-eat oil, both of which are brimming with nutritional values. Cold pressed virgin rice bran oil may prevent diseases, slow down aging and even help with losing weight because it contains as much phytosterol, gamma oryzanol, and natural vitamin E as 5 kilograms of spinach.

Phytosterol helps lower LDL cholesterol level while increasing HDL cholesterol level. It also improves body's circulatory system by decreasing triglyceride level and prevents plaque from building up in arteries, effectively reducing risk of heart disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Gamma oryzanol is an excellent antioxidant. It boosts body's cellular repairs, enhances immune system and balances hormones. Natural vitamin E helps fight off wrinkles by slowing down cellular degeneration while also rehydrating skin and hair.

Think Rice Innovations, Think Thai Rice.

Think Rice, Think Thailand.

Visit us: www.thinkricethinkthailand.com

SOURCE Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand

Related Links

http://www.thinkricethinkthailand.com

