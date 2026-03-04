Thailand presents 'The New Thailand' vision at ITB Berlin 2026

Healing-led luxury, sustainable routes and hidden gems advance Thailand's world-class positioning in Europe under TAT's 'Unforgettable Experience: Healing is the New Luxury' concept

BERLIN, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is unveiling the Kingdom's latest world-class positioning in Europe at ITB Berlin 2026, the 60th anniversary edition of the world's largest and most influential travel trade fair, held from 3–5 March at Berlin ExpoCenter City. With 'The New Thailand' vision, TAT strengthens the country's world-class destination status under the concept 'Unforgettable Experience: Healing is the New Luxury', spotlighting hidden gems, sustainable routes and eco-friendly tourism products tailored to the European market.

Thailand showcases ‘The New Thailand’ vision at ITB Berlin 2026, highlighting healing-led luxury, sustainable tourism routes and hidden gems as key pillars advancing the Kingdom’s world-class destination positioning in the European market.

TAT's participation is further elevated by the gracious presence of Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana, who visited the Thailand Pavilion and prepared som tam thad, a signature Thai papaya salad served in a traditional sharing tray. The live presentation highlighted Thai culinary artistry, cultural vibrancy and the philosophy of food as nourishment, drawing the attention of international media and trade partners.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said: "ITB Berlin 2026 serves as a strategic platform to communicate The New Thailand vision with clarity and purpose. Healing-led luxury reflects evolving global demand for wellbeing and meaningful travel experiences, while sustainability and hidden gems sharpen Thailand's competitive edge in Europe. Germany remains a priority long-haul market with clear expectations for quality, safety and responsible tourism. Through coordinated public–private sector collaboration and focused trade engagement, TAT advances Thailand's standing as a future-ready world-class destination."

The Thailand Pavilion presents a refreshed and contemporary image under the Unforgettable Experience: Healing is the New Luxury concept, positioning Thailand as a genuine restorative destination where wellbeing, culture and authenticity converge.

Leading a delegation of 165 Thai tourism operators at the Thailand Pavilion in Hall 26B, TAT drives high-level business negotiations with international buyers and trade visitors. Of these, 89 operators hold recognised sustainability certifications and awards, including the Thailand Tourism Awards, STAR certification, Green Hotel and CF Hotels, demonstrating significant progress in sustainable tourism standards. TAT collaborates closely with the Department of Tourism, Thai Airways International, Bangkok Airways, Airports of Thailand, Thailand Privilege Card, the Sports Authority of Thailand, the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration, and provincial tourism associations, presenting a unified national platform that reflects strong public–private sector integration.

The showcase highlights hidden gems across all regions, including Sukhothai and Nan in the North, Suphan Buri and Ratchaburi in the Central region, and Satun and Trang in the South. The Sustainable Thailand narrative is reinforced through 10 Krabi: Travel With Care itineraries and 20 low-carbon travel routes, supported by TAT Certify standards, including STGs STAR, Thailand Tourism Awards and CF Hotels, strengthening confidence among environmentally conscious European travellers.

A highlight of the pavilion is the Saneh Thai Café, which presents wellness tourism through cuisine under the Wellness on a Plate and Worth-Life Balance themes, offering 20 curated routes that connect gastronomy, regional identity, and holistic wellbeing. Eco-friendly products crafted from marine debris and recycled materials, including driftwood art, bead necklaces, art toys and footwear, are showcased alongside interactive DIY souvenir activities such as keychains, phone straps and bracelets, reinforcing Thailand's commitment to creative and responsible tourism.

In parallel with ITB Berlin 2026, TAT is amplifying Thailand's presence across Berlin through Amazing Thailand Fest 2026 (The Wholesome Taste of Thai) at KaDeWe from 2–14 March 2026. Delivered in cooperation with Central Group, the high-impact brand takeover transforms the luxury department store's façade and window displays into a showcase of Thai cuisine and tourism, positioning gastronomy as a powerful driver of destination inspiration and travel demand.

Germany continues to play a vital role in Thailand's long-haul strategy. In 2025, Thailand welcomed 965,898 German visitors, representing a 10.60 per cent increase compared with 2024. The positive momentum has continued into 2026, with 115,700 German travellers visiting Thailand from 1–31 January, an increase of 2.55 per cent year-on-year. These travellers, with an average stay of 15.58 nights per trip, drive strong market demand for beach holidays, family travel, health and wellness, environmental conservation and slow travel, with safety remaining central to travel decision-making.

In 2026, TAT continues to strengthen the German market through targeted product highlights across Sea–Sand–Sun, Leisure and Sports, Wellness, and Nature and Outdoor segments, while advancing responsible tourism and experience-based travel that creates lasting value and meaning. Hidden gems are being positioned as compelling new destinations that appeal to the sustainable market focus of quality German travellers.

As part of the ITB Berlin programme, TAT will host the Amazing Thailand Networking Event on 4 March 2026. The gathering will bring together international media, global trade partners and key stakeholders to further outline the Value over Volume strategy and long-haul market priorities under the Healing is the New Luxury concept.

Participation at ITB Berlin 2026 is projected to generate over 5.568 billion Baht in economic value, reinforcing Thailand's path towards a sustainable, high-value and truly unforgettable world-class destination.

SOURCE Tourism Authority of Thailand