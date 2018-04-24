Thailand Switchgear Market 2014-2024

Thailand Switchgear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2018-24.

Government initiatives such as Power Development Plan and Alternative Energy Development Plan aims to increase Thailand's power generation and transmission capacity in order to cope up with growing energy demand. With development of Power transmission and distribution network, demand for switchgear would also surge over the next six years.

According to Thailand's Alternative Energy Development Plan (2012-2021), Government aims to generate around 6.83 GW from renewable power generation sources such as solar, wind and biomass by 2021. Further, government of Thailand also plans to reduce power generation dependency from gas based power plants to other power generation sources such as hydro, coal, solar, wind and biomass, which would also lead to the growth of the switchgear market in future. Low voltage switchgear segment acquired highest market revenue share in 2017 among all other types due to their high consumption in commercial and residential sectors.

Further, by application type, power utility captured the largest revenue share in 2017 followed by Industrial sector, due to high consumption of low, medium and high voltage switchgear in power utility segment. Additionally, government initiatives such as Thailand 4.0 and power development plan 2015-2036 would also fuel the market of switchgear during the forecast period.

The report comprehensively covers Thailand Switchgear Market by voltage, insulation, types, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Global Switchgear Market Overview

3.1 Global Switchgear Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)

3.2 Global Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017)



4. Thailand Power Sector Overview



5. Thailand Switchgear Market Overview

5.1 Thailand Switchgear Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)

5.2 Thailand Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Voltage (2017 & 2024F)

5.3 Thailand Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2017 & 2024F)

5.4 Thailand Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017 & 2024F)

5.5 Thailand Switchgear Market Industry Life Cycle (2017)

5.6 Thailand Switchgear Market Porter's Five Forces (2017)



6. Thailand Switchgear Market Dynamics

6.1 Impact Analysis

6.2 Market Drivers

6.3 Market Restraints



7. Thailand Switchgear Market Trends

7.1 Development of Smart Grids

7.2 Increasing Use of Gas Insulated Switchgears



8. Thailand Switchgear Market Overview, By Voltage

8.1 Thailand Low Voltage

8.2 Thailand Medium Voltage (1.1 - 36 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

8.3 Thailand Medium Voltage (1.1 - 36 kV) Switchgear Market Volume (2014-2024F)

8.3.1 Thailand Medium Voltage (1.1 - 36 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types (2014-2024F)

8.3.2 Thailand Medium Voltage (1.1 - 36 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Insulation (2014-2024F)

8.3.2.1 Thailand Medium Voltage AIS Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

8.3.2.2 Thailand Medium Voltage GIS Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

8.3.2.3 Thailand Medium Voltage Other Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

8.3.3 Thailand Medium Voltage (1.1 - 36 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications (2014-2024F)

8.4 Thailand High Voltage (> 36 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

8.5 Thailand High Voltage (> 36 kV) Switchgear Market Volume (2014-2024F)

8.5.1 Thailand High Voltage (> 36 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Insulation (2014-2024F)

8.5.1.1 Thailand High Voltage AIS Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

8.5.1.2 Thailand High Voltage GIS Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

8.5.2 Thailand High Voltage (> 36 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications (2014-2024F)



9. Thailand Switchgear Market Overview, By Applications

9.1 Thailand Residential Application Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

9.1.1 Thailand Residential Sector Outlook

9.2 Thailand Commercial Application Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

9.2.1 Thailand Commercial Sector Outlook

9.3 Thailand Industrial Application Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

9.3.1 Thailand Industrial Sector Outlook

9.4 Thailand Power Utilities Application Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

9.4.1 Thailand Power Utilities Sector Outlook

9.5 Thailand Other Applications Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

9.5.1 Thailand Other Sectors Outlook



10. Thailand Switchgear Market Overview, By Regions

10.1 Thailand Central Region Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

10.2 Thailand Northern Region Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

10.3 Thailand North Eastern Region Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

10.4 Thailand Southern Region Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

10.5 Thailand Regional Switchgear Market Overview (2014-2024F)



11. Thailand Switchgear Market Key Performance Indicators

11.1 Thailand Government Spending Outlook

11.2 Thailand Export Import Sector Outlook



12. Thailand Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment

12.1 Thailand Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Voltage (2024)

12.2 Thailand Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications (2024)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Thailand Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

13.2 Competitive Benchmarking, By Voltage



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Schneider Electric SE

14.2 ABB Ltd.

14.3 Siemens AG

14.4 Eaton Electric (Thailand) Ltd

14.5 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

14.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

14.7 Rockwell Automation Inc.

14.8 General Electric Company

14.9 LSIS Co. Ltd.

14.10 Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations



