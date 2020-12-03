Thailand unveils measures and promotion packages to revive safe and successful international MICE at IBTM World Virtual

Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) will feature two videos at IBTM World Virtual 2020 to update the situation in Thailand, especially the country's gradual reopening for overseas travelers, which overseas clients can take into account when planning their future events. The first on-demand video "Thailand Redefine…Experience the Extraordinary" presented by TCEB President, Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, highlights Thailand's remarkable performance in curbing COVID-19 infection and the keenness of Thai suppliers in reconnecting with prospective clients. The second video "Journey to Safe Events: Thailand's Measures to Welcome Events Back", presented by Mrs. Nichapa Yoswee, TCEB Senior Vice President - Business, puts into spotlight a variety of Thailand's measures, both being implemented and being planned, to gradually reopen the country for overseas travelers.

According to the second video, which addresses the concerns of organisers, the Thai government has announced that there are 11 categories of travelers who are exempt from Thailand's COVID-19 travel ban. While most of these categories concern foreigners with family or professional assignments in Thailand, the 11th category is reserved for non-Thais whose entry is based on a special arrangement with his or her home country. They include APEC Business Travel Cardholders or holders of the Special Tourist Visa (STV), which includes MICE travelers, and Tourist Visa (TRV). As of now Thailand has welcomed around 50,000 overseas travelers under these schemes, including groups from China, Japan and Scandinavia. Their arrivals, like the recent news of a vaccine that will be ready in Thailand by June 2021, and possible quarantine-free entry for visitors from low-risk countries, are positive development for the MICE community.

Other targeted measures that demonstrate Thailand's resolve to accelerate the recovery of MICE, are Exclusive Travel Areas throughout the country, and the formation of a dedicated medical control team that will accompany each MICE group throughout its journey in Thailand.

TCEB will also introduce its latest meetings and incentives campaign called 'Ease-Up', a collaboration with 64 suppliers from 10 cities that offers a financial support totalling almost half a million Euros from TCEB and an equivalent value in complimentary products and services such as rooms, transfers and tours from participating partners.

Thailand has been recognised by the World Health Organization for its efforts in stemming the spread of COVID-19, having achieved zero local community transmission since June. All of Thailand's COVID-19 cases have been imported. It was in June that the government started lifting restrictions on domestic MICE, taking into account the low infection rate, compliance with public health directives, and wide adoption of TCEB's MICE Venue Hygiene Guideline. Since then, TCEB has responded with a range of support schemes to ensure MICE operators are able to access the necessary funds, technology and know-how to stay viable.

The Thai Team at IBTM this year is made up of six destination management companies (DMC), one event organiser, three venues, 20 hotels, the Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA) and TCEB. Five destinations will be represented - Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Hua Hin, and Khao Lak.

TCEB President, Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, said: "Europe is a key long-haul market for Thailand. We treasure our relationship with our European colleagues and customers and being at IBTM is one way for us to show our commitment to Europe. TCEB and our industry partners - venues, hotels, attractions, DMCs - have been preparing for the resumption of international MICE for months. The extra measures we have implemented this year is to ensure that Thailand has the most convincing case when the skies are open again. I commend the organiser of IBTM World for giving us this important platform to re-connect at this time of extraordinary disruption and separation."

To view TCEB President's on-demand video presentation, please register on www.ibtmworld.com and click on knowledge programme.

To view TCEB Senior Vice President's video presentation, please register on www.ibtmworld.com and click IBTM Live on December 10 , 08.05 and 08.25 hrs. (London Time).

, 08.05 and 08.25 hrs. (London Time). To meet Thai exhibitors, please register on www.ibtmworld.com and click exhibitor list.

For more information, please contact TCEB's European representative, Ms. Margaret Mann at [email protected]

About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND'S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB - the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister - has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry - corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country's strategic industries and national economy.

