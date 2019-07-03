Thailand's Highest Restaurant and Bar is now open at Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar

Marc Begassat, Managing Director of King Power Mahanakhon said, "Following the successful launch of Thailand's highest observation deck last November, it is a pleasure to announce the opening of Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar, Thailand's highest restaurant and bar. This new milestone is a result of our passion in creating an exceptional dining destination and key landmark within a location that truly celebrates the city. We look forward to welcoming local and international visitors to King Power Mahanakhon as we continue to add unique attractions to Thailand's tourism landscape".

The modern brasserie features a menu of sophisticated Western and Asian dishes along with signature creations by Executive Chef Joshua Cameron. Previously based in New York's world-renowned Eleven Madison Park, the well-travelled US native finds culinary inspiration from his passion for travel and exploring international flavors. The menu is accompanied by an extensive list of classic cocktails and over 100 curated wines with an emphasis on natural wines.

Marrying French elegance with Thai-inspired patterns, the journey starts from the first step into a wooden paneled entrance. As visitors emerge into a more refined interior, a luxurious dining area is decorated with elegant lamps while floor-to-ceiling windows reveal an impressive view. Tales of an adventurous yet refined traveler are told through a large sculpture of a bull head, French antique books, Japanese ceramic pottery, and hand-painted vases that lead the way to an indoor white marble bar area. An outdoor terrace is transformed to resemble an urban jungle, surrounding guests in abundant greenery to evoke the feeling of a forest in the sky. Designed by Tristan Auer's world famous team at Wilson Associates, Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar is a journey that represents an urban escape for the modern city dweller and worldly traveler.

"The eclectic, yet elevated nature of this oasis in the clouds mirrors the style that our team is known around the world for bringing to our work," said Auer, Principal of Wilson Associates' Paris Atelier. "Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar was designed to be equal parts welcoming and energetic, and we are honored to have been selected as the team to bring that vision to life."

Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar will be led by Johan Per Simon Davidsson, a legendary force behind the success of multiple unique concept venues in the Bangkok hospitality industry. With over 15 years of high profile management experience and a passion in cocktail innovations, visitors can expect spectacular beverage, entertainment and shows in the near future.

Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar is open daily for dinner and drinks from 17.00hrs to 01.00hrs. For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.mahanakhonbangkokskybar.com or call +66 (0)2677-8722.

