Thailand's Iconic Pokmindset Teams Up with Legendary Soulja Boy for Explosive Summer Jam 'JING JING'

"JING JING" means keeping it real. It shows our true selves, no filters, no fakes. This is the anthem of the summer! Post this

Turning the page on POK's next chapter, he serves up his official Western debut single "JING JING" featuring multiplatinum rap superstar SOULJA BOY. Built around a sample of the Thai classic "Prince of Devils" by Buppa Saichol, POK spits bars with charm and charisma over a hard-hitting bass thump. SOULJA BOY rolls through with a fiery spot of his own, turning up the heat all around. Together, they creatively unite two cultures, sounds, styles, and spirits.

"When I heard the beat, I knew this was going to be fire. 'JING JING' is all about truth and vibes. It's a banger 4 sho." - Soulja Boy

POKMINDSET's authenticity transcends borders, translates to every language, and ignites any arena. Undeniable talent, unapologetic vision, and uncontainable ambition have cemented POKMINDSET as a powerhouse rapper, mega-popular YouTuber, scene-stealing actor, successful entrepreneur, and global force of nature. From the epicenter of his native city Bangkok, his impact has amplified worldwide, and it will continue to expand. Armed with anthems in English and Thai, authenticity drives his artistry across a series of 2024 singles and much more to come.

Growing up in Bangkok, he resided with his entrepreneur father and mother Aspara Hongsakula who notably made history as "the first woman from Thailand and first woman from Southeast Asia to win Miss Universe" in 1965. At 13-years-old, POKMINDSET moved to Boston, MA where he attended Lawrence Academy. Beyond a heavy class load, he obsessed over hip-hop, studying the rhymes of 2Pac, Fabolous, Mase, Nelly, and more for hours an end. Widening his sonic palette, he also emerged as a dynamic multi-instrumentalist, learning drums, guitar, and keys. Opting to continue his education in Boston, he went on to attend Northeastern University. However, he made the most of his time away from home. He picked up his very first audio interface and MIDI keyboard from Guitar Center and cooked up beats, encouraging friends to spit over his early compositions. Eventually, he finally grabbed a microphone…

Settling back in Bankgkok, he leaned into what he fittingly describes as "Pure Rap," introducing himself with a steady barrage of music and igniting a rise to stardom. Following tracks such as "Bodykey" and "Say Yes" (with MVL), 2021's "WIP WUP" (DABOYWAY, Younggu, & DIAMOND MQT) exploded with tens of millions of streams worldwide. His full-length debut, UNCOVER followed, and he maintained this momentum with other projects, including 2023's HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA EP. POKMINDSET kickstarted 2024 with "JEK" (with URBOUTJ).

"I created another lane for me," he grins. "I wanted to pay homage to my Thai side, so we started off the beat by using samples from traditional Thai songs. The meaning of the song is simple. 'JING JING' means 'real,' so it's representing the real deal authentic POK.' "

