Thailand's Leading Companies recognized at the 2018 Frost & Sullivan Thailand Excellence Awards

Frost & Sullivan

Mar 28, 2018, 23:43 ET

BANGKOK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan today honored more than 40 companies in Thailand at its annual Excellence Awards banquet, held at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel.

Top companies recognized at the awards banquet include Advanced Info Service PLC, BMW Group (Thailand) Ltd, JITTA, Philips Electronics (Thailand) Ltd and True Move H Universal Communication Co Ltd.

Mr. Koh Eng Lok, Country Head, Frost & Sullivan Thailand said that the Awards seek to recognize best practices and outstanding performance by Thai companies in the Automotive, Healthcare, Energy & Environment, Automation & Electronics and ICT sectors.

He added that the award recipients were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.

"We are delighted to celebrate the achievements of these truly innovative and well-deserving companies in Thailand whom have continually demonstrated outstanding leadership in their respective market segments," he said.

The shortlisted companies for the 2018 Frost & Sullivan Thailand Excellence Awards were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Visit our awards website at http://frost-apac.com/thailandawards/

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2018 Frost & Sullivan Thailand Excellence Awards

Company

Title

aCommerce Co., Ltd.

2018 Thailand E-commerce Logistics Provider of the Year

Advanced Info Service PLC

2018 Thailand Cloud Services Innovative Company of the Year 

Advanced Info Service PLC

2018 Thailand IoT Solutions Provider of the Year

AP (Thailand) Public Co., Ltd

2018 Thailand Property Development Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

Asia Biogas (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

2018 Thailand Biogas Power Company of the Year

Azbil (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

2018 Thailand Building Management System Company of the Year

BCPG Public Company Limited

2018 Thailand Energy Sector Visionary Innovation Leadership Award

Betagro Group

2018 Thailand Livestock and Food Technology Innovation Award

BMW group (Thailand) Ltd.

2018 Thailand Luxury Car Brand of The Year 

Boon Rawd Brewery Co. Ltd

2018 Thailand Bottled Water Company of the Year

CAT Telecom

2018 Thailand Smart City Service Provider of the Year 

CBRE (Thailand) Co. Ltd

2018 Thailand Facilities Management Competitive Strategy Innovation & Leadership Award

Cellennium (Thailand) Company Limited

2018 Thailand Secondary Battery Entrepreneurial Company of the Year

Chevalier Networks Solutions Thai Limited

2018 Thailand Contact Center System Integrator of the Year

Cryoviva (Thailand) Co., Ltd

2018 Thailand Stem Cell Banking Growth Excellence Leadership Award

Dimension Data (Thailand) Limited

2018 Thailand Enterprise Systems Integrator of the Year

DP Cleantech (Thailand) Co. Ltd

2018 Thailand Biomass Power Competitive Strategy Innovation & Leadership Award

Ford Thailand for Ford Ranger

2018 Thailand Pick-Up Model of The Year

Fortinet

2018 Thailand Network Security Vendor of the Year

Genesys

2018 Thailand Contact Center Applications Vendor of the Year

Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. for Honda CRV

2018 Thailand Car of The Year

I-Secure

2018 Thailand Managed Security Services Provider of the Year

Jitta

2018 Thailand Companies to Action (Wealth Management)

JLL

2018 Thailand Facilities Management Growth Excellence Leadership Award

JWD InfoLogistics Public Company Limited

2018 Thailand Logistics Service Provider of the Year

Kiattana Transport Public Company Limited

2018 Thailand Chemicals and Dangerous Goods Logistics Service Provider of the Year

MEDEZE

2018 Thailand Stem Cell Banking Company of the Year

Mitsubishi Elevator (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

2018 Thailand Elevator Company of The Year

Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Company Ltd. For Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

2018 Thailand Value-for-Money Car of the Year

MON Logistics Group Co., Ltd.

2018 Thailand Road Transportation Service Provider of the Year

NEC Corporation (Thailand) Ltd

2018 Thailand Enterprise Voice Solution Provider of the Year

One to One Contacts

2018 Thailand Outsourced Contact Center Service Provider of the Year

PCS Security and Facilities Services Limited

2018 Thailand Facilities Management Company of the Year

Peer Power Company Limited

2018 Thailand Companies to Action (Peer to Peer Financing)

Philips Electronics (Thailand) Ltd.

2018 Thailand Lighting Company of the Year

Polycom

2018 Thailand Enterprise Video Collaboration Solution Provider of the Year

SCG Nichirei Logistics Co., Ltd.

2018 Thailand Emerging Cold Chain Logistics Service Provider of the Year

Block MD by SmartContract (Thailand) Co., Ltd

2018 Thailand Health Information Exchange Technology Innovation Award

Thai Summit Automotive Company

2018 Thailand Automotive Component of The Year

Toyota Motor (Thailand) Co., Ltd. for Toyota Ativ

2018 Thailand Debut Car of The Year

True Corporation PCL

2018 Thailand Telecom Service provider of the Year

True IDC

2018 Thailand Data Centre Service Provider of the Year

True IDC

2018 Thailand Cloud Service Provider of the Year

True Move H Universal Communication Co Ltd

2018 Thailand Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year

True Move H Universal Communication Co Ltd

2018 Thailand Mobile Service Provider of the Year

WOG Technologies

2018 Thailand Water Infrastructure Growth Excellence Leadership Award

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? Contact us: Start the discussion

Media Contact

Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications - Asia-Pacific
Phone: +65 6890 0926
Email: melissa.tan@frost.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thailands-leading-companies-recognized-at-the-2018-frost--sullivan-thailand-excellence-awards-300621506.html

